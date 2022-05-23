WBJEE 2022 Result Date to be Announced Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know When and Where To Check

WBJEE 2022 Result: As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result date is expected to be released soon. The details regarding the WBJEE date will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Going as per media reports, the WBJEE result might be announced in 31st May 2022. However, the officials have not yet released any information regarding the announcement of the WBJEE 2022 result.

Once released, candidates will have to use their - application form number and date of birth/password to check the WBJEE result in online mode. Earlier, the authorities released the answer key on 6th May whereas the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination was held on 30th April 2022.

When To Check WBJEE Result 2022?

As per media reports, the West Bengal JEE 2022 exam result is expected to be released by 31st May 2022 in online mode. Although, the official date is yet to be announced by WBJEEB on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Last year, the WBJEE result was declared on 6th August and the WBJEE exam was held on 17th July while in 2020 the exam was held on 2nd February and the WBJEE result was released on 7th August.

Like last year, the WBJEE 2022 exam results are expected to be declared through a press conference. Along with the WBJEE 2022 result, the authorities will also announce the West Bengal JEE exam 2022 topper’s list and statistics.

Where To Check WBJEE Result 2022?

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE result only on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the result only in online mode. Also, no result will be sent to the candidates via any other medium. To check the result, they need to go to the official website. Further, they need to find and click on the link WBJEE result 2022 and then a new page will be displayed. In the login window, they will have to enter the required credentials and submit the same. WBJEE result will appear on the screen.

WBJEE Merit List 2022

WBJEEB will prepare the merit list based on the candidates’ scores in WBJEE exam. Based on the papers, or subjects, that candidates appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.

A General Merit List will be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses. While the Pharmacy merit list will be prepared for admission to all pharmacy courses except at Jadavpur University.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Soon: When will MSBSHSE board Declare Class 12 Results? Get Expected Date, Time Here