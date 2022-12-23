    WBJEE 2023: Registration Process Commence, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

    WBJEE 2023 Registration and application process for April 2023 exams begin. Students who will be appearing for the exams can complete the WBJEE 2023 Registrations through the link provided on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 23, 2022 12:32 IST
    WBJEE 2023 Registrations
    WBJEE 2023 Registrations: WBJEE 2023 Registrations to commence from today - December 23, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the WBJEE 2023 entrance examination can complete the registration and application process through the link available on the website.

    According to the dates given the last date for students to complete the WBJEE 2023 registration and application process is January 20, 2023. WBJEE 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on April 30, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the WBJEE 2023 entrance exam is required to first complete the online registration process following which they can submit the application form. 

    WBJEE 2023 applications are available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the direct link given here to complete the WBJEE 2023 Registration and application process.

    WBJEE 2023 - Click Here

    WBJEE 2023 Registration Process

    The WBJEE 2023 online registration and application process has commenced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registrations

    Step 1: Visit the WBJEE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on ‘Apply for WBJEE 2023

    Step 3: Click on ‘New Registrations

    Step 4: Enter all required details in the link given
    Step 5: Complete the WBJEE 2023 application form

    Step 6: Upload all required documents 

    Step 7: Complete the application fee submission and click on the final link

    WBJEE 2023 exams will be conducted on April 30, 2023. The exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres for the Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses offered in the various colleges across the state. The exam is divided into 2 papers. Paper 1 will be Mathematics and Paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry. The exam will be held in two shifts from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

