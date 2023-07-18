  1. Home
  2. News
  3. WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023: WBJEEB board has released the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2023 in online mode. Qualified WBJEE candidates can register themselves from July 20 at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 11:15 IST
WBJEE Counselling 2023
WBJEE Counselling 2023

WBJEE Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) can participate in the counselling process by registering through the official website  - wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling registrations, fee payment and choice-filling process are scheduled to begin from July 20 to July 25, 2023. The mock seat allocation list based on the choice filled in by candidates will be displayed on July 27, 2023. The WBJEE counselling 2023 process will include registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and acceptance of seats. The examination authorities will release the 1st round of seat allotment results on August 1, 2023. 

Check the WBJEE Counselling 2023 Timetable Here

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Rounds

According to the official notification, the WBJEE counselling will have three rounds of counselling mentioned below:

  • Allotment
  • Upgradation
  • Mop-Up

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Schedule 

Candidates appearing for the WBJEE counselling for the academic year 2023 can check the complete schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling

July 20 to 25, 2023

Display of Mock Seat Allocation

July 27, 2023

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by

July 28, 2023

1st round of seat allotment result

August 1, 2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee

August 1 to 5, 2023

2nd round of seat allotment result

August 8, 2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission

August 8 to 11, 2023

Registration for Mop Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling

August 14 to 16, 2023

Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled in by candidates

August 17, 2023

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by

August 19, 2023

Mop-Up round seat allotment result

August 22, 2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission

August 24, 2023

How to register for WBJEE Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the WBJEE counselling.

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials to register

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the counselling application form 

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and submit the fee

Step 6: Download the registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Also Read: NExT 2023 Mock Test Cancelled, Registration Fee to Be Refunded, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023