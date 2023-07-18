WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) can participate in the counselling process by registering through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling registrations, fee payment and choice-filling process are scheduled to begin from July 20 to July 25, 2023. The mock seat allocation list based on the choice filled in by candidates will be displayed on July 27, 2023. The WBJEE counselling 2023 process will include registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and acceptance of seats. The examination authorities will release the 1st round of seat allotment results on August 1, 2023.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Rounds

According to the official notification, the WBJEE counselling will have three rounds of counselling mentioned below:

Allotment

Upgradation

Mop-Up

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the WBJEE counselling for the academic year 2023 can check the complete schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling July 20 to 25, 2023 Display of Mock Seat Allocation July 27, 2023 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by July 28, 2023 1st round of seat allotment result August 1, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee August 1 to 5, 2023 2nd round of seat allotment result August 8, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission August 8 to 11, 2023 Registration for Mop Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling August 14 to 16, 2023 Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled in by candidates August 17, 2023 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by August 19, 2023 Mop-Up round seat allotment result August 22, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission August 24, 2023

How to register for WBJEE Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the WBJEE counselling.

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials to register

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and submit the fee

Step 6: Download the registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

