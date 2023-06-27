WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing (JEPBN) programme. Students scheduled to appear for the WBJEE JEPBN 2023 exams on July 1, 2023, can visit the official website of WBJEEB to download the admit card.
The WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be shown at the exam centre on the day of the exam. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card will include the candidate details along with exam centre information and exam schedule.
To download the WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card candidates can visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to download the WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card is also provided below.
WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card - Click Here
How to Download WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card
The admit card for the JEPBN 2023 exams are available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their admit card by following the steps available here.
Step 1: Visit the WBJEE JEPBN official website
Step 2: Click on the JEPBN exam section
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided
Step 4: The JEPBN admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the JEPBN admit card for further reference
Details Mentioned on JEPBN 2023 Admit Card
The WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card has to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam. The admit card of WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card will include the following details.
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Application number
- Registration number
- Name of exam
- Subjects
- Reporting time
- Exam schedule
- Exam centre name and address
- Instructions for candidates
