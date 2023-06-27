WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing (JEPBN) programme. Students scheduled to appear for the WBJEE JEPBN 2023 exams on July 1, 2023, can visit the official website of WBJEEB to download the admit card.

The WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be shown at the exam centre on the day of the exam. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card will include the candidate details along with exam centre information and exam schedule.

To download the WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card candidates can visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to download the WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card is also provided below.

WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card - Click Here

How to Download WBJEE JEPBN 2023 Admit Card

The admit card for the JEPBN 2023 exams are available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their admit card by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the WBJEE JEPBN official website

Step 2: Click on the JEPBN exam section

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The JEPBN admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEPBN admit card for further reference

Details Mentioned on JEPBN 2023 Admit Card

The WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card has to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam. The admit card of WBJEE JEPBN 2023 admit card will include the following details.

Candidate name

Roll number

Application number

Registration number

Name of exam

Subjects

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Exam centre name and address

Instructions for candidates

