WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Mop Up Round Declared at wbjee.nic.in, Get Download Link Here

WBJEE Counselling Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE mop-up round seat allotment 2022 result today on 27th September 2022. Candidates can check their WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round at wbjeeb.nic.in. They will have to use their roll number and password to download the WBJEE mop-up round seat allotment result 2022.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the WBJEE mop-up seat allotment round 2022 will have to pay the fees and report to the allotted institutes by 29th September 2022. The candidates who were not allotted seats in the first and second round of WBJEE counselling 2-22, opted for the mop-up round.

WBJEE Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

WBJEE Counselling Seat Allotment 2022 Dates

Events Dates WB Seat ALlotment Mop-Up round result 27th September 2022 Payment of seat acceptance fee, Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission 27th to 29th September 2022

How To Download WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Mop Up Round?

The allotment of seats of West Bengal JEE has been done based on the availability of seats and the preferences opted from the available combinations. Candidates can check and download their WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result for mop-up round in online mode by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, scroll the page and click on - Seat Allotment Result of Mop-Up Round of WBJEE. On the next page, in the login window enter the roll number, password, and security pin. WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round will be displayed on the screen.

What After Downloading the WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Mop Up Round?

After downloading the West Bengal JEE mop-up seat allotment result 2022, candidates are advised to go through the details mentioned it. It is expected that WBJEE mop-up round seat allotment result will have information about - the candidate's name, marks, the allotted institute, reporting time, documents required for verification etc.

Further, the candidates will have to report to the allotted institute for confirmation of seats by paying the specified fees. They will have to carry all the original documents when going for reporting or else they will be rejected.

