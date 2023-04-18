West Bengal Class 11 Practical Exams 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Dates Here

WB Class 11 Practical Exams Postponed: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal School Education Department has postponed the class 11th practical exams. The exams have been deferred due to the closure of schools in view of heat waves all over the state except in hill areas of Darjeeling & Kalimpong Districts for one week. Now, the practical exams for class 11th shall be conducted from April 24 to 29, 2023.

The official notification of the same reads. “In compliance with the recent order issued by School Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal regarding closure of the schools for one-week w.e.f. 17.04.2023 due to heat wave all over the state except Hill Areas of Darjeeling & Kalimpong Districts, the undersigned is directed to notify all the Institutions under the jurisdiction of Council regarding the following changes in the schedule”.

WB Class 11th Practical Exams Postponement Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

WB Class 11th Practical Exam Dates 2023

According to the official notification, the pending practical examination of the Class-XI Annual Examination, 2023 is to be conducted from 24th April 2023 to 29th April 2023. Practical Examination in the schools under Hill Areas (Darjeeling and Kalimpong) is to be conducted as per the previous schedule, it added.

Moreover, it must be noted that the last date for filling up Marks Entry Module by visiting the Council online portal for class XIth annual exams has been extended till May 15, 2023.

Previously, the authorities released an official notification stating that the competent authorities have decided to close all autonomous/state/central government aided, sponsored, private schools in the State of West Bengal with effect from 17 April 2023 for one week or until further order.

Also Read: Tripura Govt Orders to Close Schools Due to Heatwave Conditions, Check Details Here