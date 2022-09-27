    West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling Final List To Release Today at wbmcc.nic.in, Get WBMCC NEET PG Direct Link Here

    West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the WB NEET PG 2022 counselling final list will be released today on 27th September. Candidates can download the WB NEET PG counselling final list 2022 at wbmcc.nic.in. Check latest updates here 

    Updated: Sep 27, 2022 14:03 IST
    West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling Final List
    West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling will soon be releasing the West Bengal NEET PG counselling final list today i.e on 27th September 2022. As per the released time, the West Bengal NEET PG counselling final list will be available at 4 PM. Candidates can check the WBMCC NEET PG counselling final list on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. 
     
    The West Bengal NEET PG counselling final list has been prepared based on the provisional list. It will be released only for those candidates who have successfully registered and whose documents have been verified. Also, the authorities will release the WB NEET PG seat matrix and college information on the website today on 27th September.
     
     West Bengal NEET PG Counselling Final List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon) 

    West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates 

    Event

    Date

    WB NEET PG Counselling Final List

    27th September 2022 (4 PM)

    WB NEET PG Seat Matrix and College Information

    27th September 2022

    WB NEET PG Online Choice Filling and Locking

    27th to 29th September 2022

    WB NEET PG Counselling Final Result

    30th September 2022 (4 PM)

    How To Check West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling Final List? 

    As per the updates, the final list of WB NEET PG counselling 2022 will be available by 4 PM today. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on PG Dental and Medical Counselling. On the next page, scroll down and click on West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling Final List. A new page with of names of selected candidates will appear on the screen. Download the same and save it for future reference. 

    West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling Provisional List 

    Earlier, the authorities released the WB NEET PG counselling 2022 provisional list in online mode. The provisional list has been released in document format for WB NEET PG Medical and Dental Course. Candidates can download their provisional list of WB NEET PG counselling at wbmcc.nic.in. Also, the candidates can still fill up and lock the choices from 27th to 29th September 2022. 
     

