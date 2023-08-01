West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 List of Verified Candidates Today, Choice Filling and Locking Facility Available After 4 PM

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata will release the list of the verified candidates for WB NEET UG 2023 today: August 1, in online mode. As per the given dates, the list is scheduled to be published after 12 pm, however, it hasn’t been released yet. Once released, candidates can check and download it from the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

The West Bengal NEET counselling committee will start the choice-filling and locking process for admissions into MBBS, BDS courses in state medical, dental colleges today: August 1, 2023, after 4 pm. Once the online choice-filling or choice locking window opens, candidates can fill in their preferred choices by visiting the official portal.

WB NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule

Medical aspirants can gio through the dates related to the West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Event Dates Publication of list of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for round 1 August 1, 2023 (after 12 pm) Online choice filling and choice locking by the successfully verified candidates August 1, 2023 (from 4 pm onwards) Last date to fill choices for WB NEET UG August 2, 2023 (till midnight as per server time) Publication of result August 5, 2023 (after 4 pm) Reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the institutes for document verification August 7, 8 and 9, 2023 (from 11 am to 4 pm as per server time)

How to fill choices for WBNEET UG counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill their choices for West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBNEET - wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, register using the necessary details as asked and then login

Step 3: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and programmes

Step 4: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and programmes

Step 5: After this, lock the preferred choices made before the deadline

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future reference

