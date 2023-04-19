West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

NMMS 8th Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the result for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) on the official website i.e. scholarships.wbsed.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam must check out the district-wise class 8th result. The authorities have released the result in PDF form.

The official notification reads, “School District wise selected merit lists of students of NMMSE, 2022 have already been published in "scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.; As per guideline of Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, every selected student has to register on National Scholarship Portal (NSP2) / (https://scholarships.gov.in) which remain open during July/August every year,”

“In this respect, it is to be mentioned here that until and unless a selected student furnishes relevant information in the online form in NSP2 in time he/she will not be eligible for availing the said scholarship, it added.

How to Check West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the exam can check out the result on the official website. They can go through the following steps to download the result PDF-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NMMS 8th Result 2023 link

Step 3: Choose the district-wise result PDF

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print a hard copy for future reference

NMMS Result 2023 8th Class- Direct Link (Available Now)

What After Declaration of West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023?

After the announcement of the result, selected students of NMMSE will have to register themselves on the official website. Afterward, students will have to fill out the application form. Those who fail to fill out the form before the deadline will not be entitled to the said scholarship.

