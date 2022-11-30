XAT 2023 Registration Ends Today, Register Now at xatonline.in

XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the Xavier Admission Test (XAT) 2023 registration today - November 30, 2022. Thus, candidates who have not registered for the XAT exam yet must do the same by today. Eligible candidates can apply for XAT 2023 on the official website i.e. xatonline.in. The XAT 2023 registrations began on August 10, 2022, in online mode.

After the completion of registration, candidates will be able the XAT 2023 admit card. As per the official schedule, XAT 2023 exam will be held on January 8, 2023. The timings for XAT 2023 will be from 2:00 pm to 5:10 pm. During Registration, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 2000.

XAT 2023 Dates

Events Date XAT 2023 Registration Begins August 10, 2022 Last date for XAT Registration November 30, 2022 Release of XAT Admit Card December 20, 2022 XAT Exam Date January 8, 2023 (2:00 pm to 5:10 pm)

How to apply for XAT 2023?

Candidates who are willing to appear for XAT 2023 exam must register themselves by today. For the application process, they must visit the official website i.e. xatonline.in. candidates can follow these steps to apply for XAT 2023 -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Register Now link

Step 3: Fill in details- Name, email ID, phone no., etc

Step 4: After registration, go to application form

Step 5: Fill in education, experience, and other necessary details

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and take few printouts

XAT 2023 Admit Card

Once the registration ends, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the admit card of XAT in online mode. All the registered candidates can download the XAT admit card 2023 from the official website. They will have to use their login credentials to download the XAT hall ticket. Also, without carrying the XAT admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

