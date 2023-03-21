12 BSEB Result 2023 Out, Direct Link to Check BSEB Inter Result

12 BSEB Result 2023: Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 has been declared on March 21, BSEB 12th result 2023 is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the details from the article below

12 BSEB Result 2023 Out: Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 has been declared on March 21, BSEB 12th result 2023 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the announcement can visit the official website of the board to check the results. The board officials have announced the 12 BSEB Result 2023 for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream students.

Candidates can check their Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 through the link available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number given on the hall ticket in the BSEB 12th result link.

12 BSEB Result 2023 Out - Direct Link to Download Bihar Board Class 12th Result

How to check 12 BSEB Result 2023 Out

The Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 link is now live. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams can follow the below-given steps to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Intermediate Result link

Step 3: Enter the Bihar 12th Roll Number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

Details Mentioned on BSEB Class 12 Result 2023

Candidates must note that the Bihar Board 12th Result provided online is a provisional copy, and the board will issue the original mark sheet after a few days. When downloading the Bihar 12th Result 2023 candidates need to check the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Mothers name and father's Name

Subjects Appeared

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Qualifying grade and percentage

