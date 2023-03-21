Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Inter Result Link, 83.7% Passed, Girls Topped, Topper List, Over 5 Lakhs 1st Division

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Update: The board released the inter result link on the official website. Students can check their result from the official website or the jagranjosh.com website under sarkari result section. Candidates can check the 12 BSEB Result 2023 Link, stream-wise topper list, pass percentage, and more on this page.

Bihar Board Result 2023 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna released the Bihar Board Result 2023 class 12 link on the official website through the press conference. The Bihar 12th Result Link was available at 2 :30 PM on 21 March 2023. Students can download BSEB 12th Inter Result from the official website or the direct link shared here. The Bihar board 12th result link was provided on Jagran Josh Website. Check Topper list, pass percentage and other details below.

Bihar Board Result Link is provided in this article under sarkari result 12th 2023 link. Students are required to use their roll code and roll number in order to check their 12 BSEB Result 2023.

Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Update: Science Toppers

Check the science topper in the 12 Result of Bihar Board 2023 below:

Ayushi Nandan (98.4%).

Himangshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya (94.4%).

Aditi Kumari (94.2%).

Rama Bharti (93.8%).

Piyush Kumar, Abhishek Raj, Tanu Kumari (93.6%).

Ruchika Raj (93.2%).

Bihar Board Result 2023 latest News: Arts Toppers

Check the Bihar Board Toppers for the Arts stream below:

Mohaddesa (95%)

Kumari Pragya (94%)

Saurabh Kumar (93.8%)

Laxmi Kumari (93.2%)

Mohammad Shariq, Chandan Kumar (93%)

Kajal Kumari, Asiya Parween (92.8%)

Bihar Board Result 2023 latest News: Topper Prize

The toppers will get a cash prize of one lakh, a laptop, and a kindle. There is a 75,000 cash prize, a laptop, and a kindle will be given to Rank 2 of all three streams, and a 50,000 cash prize, a laptop, and a kindle for Rank 3 students. 4th, 5th, and 6th rankers will receive cash prizes and laptops.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Update: Rewards for Unmarried Girls

The awards of Rs. 25,000 will given to the unmarried girls who have declared qualified in the Bihar Board 12th Result.

Bihar Board Result 2023 Latest Update: Girls Outperformed Boys

Check the pass percentage for girls and boys. This year also girls pass percentage is more than boys.

Girls Pass Percent: 85.50%

Boys Pass Percent: 82.01%

Overall: 83.70%

How to Check Bihar Board Result 2023?

The candidates who want to check their BSEB Result, for 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce, from the official website can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1 - Visit the BSEB Website - Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Step 2 - Click on the result link ‘Bihar Board 2022 12th Result.'

Step 3 - A login window of class 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter roll code and the roll number and click on the “Search” button

Step 5 - Check Your BSEB 12th Result Marks 2023