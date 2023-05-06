12th Result 2023: Check Goa Board HSSC Results Search By Seat Number in Easy Steps

Goa Board HSSC Results 2023: GBSHSE has declared the Goa Board 12th result 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 4.30 PM. Check all updates and find out how to check Goa HSSC Results 2023 with your seat number.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Search By Seat Number: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the GOA HSC Result 2023 on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. Candidates will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website of the board at gbshse.in. Candidates must enter their seat number, school index number and date of birth to access their results. In this article, you can check the complete details regarding the process of checking Goa HSSC Result 2023 using Seat Number and other details.

Check below the various ways in which you can check your Goa Board 2023 Result:

How to Check Goa Board Results 2023 by Seat Number?

Follow the steps given below to check Goa HSSC Result 2023 using your Seat Number:

Step 1: Open the official website of GBSHSE

Step 2: Click on Goa HSSC Result 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your class 12 seat number, school index and birth date, as per your hall ticket/ admit card

Step 4: The result tab will open up. Download the result.

How to Check Goa HSSC Results 2023 by SMS?

During the previous years, Goa HSSC Results were made available to the students through SMS service as well. However, for 2022-23, Goa Board has not made any such announcement as of now. If the Board provides SMS service this year, candidates will be able to check it through the format provided below:

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 58888

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 5676750

GB12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242

How to Check Goa Board Results 2023: Official and Alternate GBSHSE Result Link

Students can check their Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 through the official links provided by the Board. Credentials required to check the result are the candidates’ seat number, school index number and date of birth.

Official Links to Check Goa Board HSSC Results

Official Result Link Alternate Result Link gbshse.in result.gbshsegoa.net

GBSHSE Result 2023: Key Highlights

Goa Board officials conducted a Press Conference - at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa - wherein they declared the class 12 results on the official website after making the result details public in the press conference.

Result Date May 6, 2023 Result Time 4.30 PM Official Links gbshse.in

result.gbshsegoa.net Availability of Consolidated Result Sheet May 8, 2023 (9 AM onwards) Exam Dates March 15 to March 31, 2023 Number of Examination Centres 20 Total Number of Candidates 19802

GBSHSE Result 2023: Previous Year Pass Percentage

Goa HSSC Result 2022 Overall Pass Percentage: 92.66