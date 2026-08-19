Every year lakhs of students appear for the NEET UG exam. One question that every aspirant asks, Is 550 a good score in NEET exam? Honestly, the answer depends on various factors including the difficulty level, number of candidates, previous year NEET cutoffs, etc. A candidate who scored 550 out of 720 in 2025 walked away with a rank roughly three times better than a candidate who scored the exact same 550 in 2026.

This year, over 10,000 candidates scored above 600 marks in NEET. But, on comparing the previous year and current one, a student who scored 550 marks in NEET 2025 would hold a better rank than a student who scored the same in NEET 2026.

Why Has Same NEET Score Resulted in a Much Lower Rank?

One of the reasons of rank differentiation is rank compression. Larger number of candidates are falling under one score bucket, unlike the previous years. A difference of four or five marks is making a difference of several thousand ranks. AIR 1 score climbed from 686 in 2025 to 715 (shared by two candidates) in 2026.