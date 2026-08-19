550 Marks in NEET 2026 vs 550 Marks in 2025: Same Scores but Different Ranks, Know Top College Comparison
Scoring 550 in NEET 2026 got a rank three times worse than 550 in 2025. Check the list of colleges which accept 550 scores in 2025 vs 2026.
Key Points
- A 550 score in NEET 2026 resulted in a much lower rank than in NEET 2025.
- Rank compression and a stronger re-test candidate pool caused lower ranks in NEET 2026.
- 550 marks in NEET 2025 fetched AIR 7500-16500, but in 2026, it's AIR 34000-41500.
Every year lakhs of students appear for the NEET UG exam. One question that every aspirant asks, Is 550 a good score in NEET exam? Honestly, the answer depends on various factors including the difficulty level, number of candidates, previous year NEET cutoffs, etc. A candidate who scored 550 out of 720 in 2025 walked away with a rank roughly three times better than a candidate who scored the exact same 550 in 2026.
This year, over 10,000 candidates scored above 600 marks in NEET. But, on comparing the previous year and current one, a student who scored 550 marks in NEET 2025 would hold a better rank than a student who scored the same in NEET 2026.
Why Has Same NEET Score Resulted in a Much Lower Rank?
One of the reasons of rank differentiation is rank compression. Larger number of candidates are falling under one score bucket, unlike the previous years. A difference of four or five marks is making a difference of several thousand ranks. AIR 1 score climbed from 686 in 2025 to 715 (shared by two candidates) in 2026.
Another reason can be that many experts believe that re-NEET 2026 or the re-test was taken by candidates who were willing to prepare again and were serious about admissions and thus created a stronger performing candidate pool.
So, in view of the NEET UG 2026 results, it should be noted that the focus should be on ranks and not marks anymore.
Also Read:
- AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 Cutoff (expected)
- AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2026
- AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
- AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
- AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2026 (Expected)
Top 20 Medical Colleges Offering Seats at 550 marks in 2025 vs 2026
550 marks in NEET 2025 fetched a rank between AIR 7500 and AIR 16500. However, in 2026 the same score is expected to fetch a rank between AIR 34000 and AIR 41500. Check the table below to know the colleges offering seats in 2025 vs 2026 with 550 marks in NEET UG:
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2025
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2026
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Dr. Ys Parmar Govt. Medical College, Himachal Pradesh
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Tamilnadu Govt D.C. & Hosp, Tamil Nadu
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Acsr Govt Medical College, Andhra Pradesh
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M.G.D.C. & Hospital, Puducherry
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Government Medical College, Rajasthan
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Lokmanya Tilak Municipal M C, Maharashtra
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Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College And Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Maharashtra
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Osmania Medical College Koti, Telangana
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Kanyakumari Govt. Med. Coll., Tamil Nadu
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Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical, Rajasthan
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Govt. Medical College, Maharashtra
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Government Dental College And Hospital, Andhra Pradesh
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R.G. Kar Medical College, West Bengal
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Faculty Of Dentistry, Delhi (Nct)
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Government Doon Medcial College, Uttarakhand
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Govt. Dental College & Hosp, Gujarat
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Maharaja K.C. Gajapati M.C., Odisha
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Goa Dental College & Hospital, Goa
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Sagar Dutta Medical College & Hospital, West Bengal
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Patna Dental College & Hospital, Bihar
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Guntur Medical College, Andhra Pradesh
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R.G. Kar Medical College, West Bengal
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Thoothukudi Medical College, Tamil Nadu
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Gvmc, Tamil Nadu
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Government Medical College And District General Hospital, Maharashtra
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Govt.Medical College, Rajasthan
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Govt. Medical College, Jammu And Kashmir
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Pb. Govt. Dental College & Hosp, Punjab
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Rangaraya Medical College, Andhra Pradesh
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Guntur Medical College, Andhra Pradesh
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi (Nct)
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Govt. D.C. & Research Inst, Karnataka
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi, Delhi
(Nct)
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Govt. Dc & Research Inst., Karnataka
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Govt Medical College, Rajasthan
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Indira Gandhi Govt.Medical Coll., Maharashtra
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Gandhi Medical College, Madhya Pradesh
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Government Dental College And Hospital Paithna Bhaganbigha Rahui Nalanda, Bihar
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Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt. Med. College, Himachal Pradesh
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G.S.V.M. Medical College, Uttar Pradesh
Also Read:
- Assam Medical College Admission 2026: Expected NEET UG Cutoff, Fees, Process
- Sardar Patel Medical College Admission 2026: NEET Cutoff 2026, Fees
- NEET 2026 marks vs rank
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