[Official] BPSC Application Form 2022 Last Date Extended till 30 December for 68th Bihar PSC CCE

BPSC Online Application Form 2022 Last Date: BPSC application form 2022 last date has been extended till December 30, 2022. You can get all latest update here. 

BPSC Online Application Form 2022 Last Date
BPSC Online Application Form 2022 Last Date

BPSC application form 2022 last date has been extended till December 30, 2022. The last date to fill BPSC application form 68th CCE has been changed from December 20 to December 30, 2022. According the 

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination authority, last date of registration for the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 has been revised so as to give additional time to candidates to fill the application form. 

The Last date to apply for BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 has been extended till December 30, 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply for the prelims exam can apply for the application form on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC has released a notification regarding the extension of the registration date at bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

According to the notification, “The examination registration date has been extended after the Commission received suggestions from candidates regarding the problem of scaling/normalization in the optional subject, implementing on the basis of preference of the candidates in the received options of negative marking in the 68th combined main examination due to partial modification in the pattern.’’

BPSC application form 2022: What is the last date to apply online for BPSC 68th CCE

The last date to apply for BPSC 68th CCE is December 30, 2022. The application dates have been revised as per the latest notification. Candidates can check the table below for BPSC application form 2022.

BPSC application form 2022: New and Revised Dates

BPSC 68th Events

Important Dates

BPSC 68th Notification

November 19, 2022

Online Registration Starts from

November 25, 2022

Online Registration Ends on

December 20, 2022

Online Registration Ends on (Revised)

December 30, 2022

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card

January 2023

68th BPSC Prelims Exam Date

February 12, 2023

 

BPSC 2022 Application Fee: What is Application Fee of BPSC CCE 68th

The required application fee for BPSC 68th Registration is Rs. 150 for SC/ST/Woman/Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category). While it is Rs. 600 for candidates belonging to other states. The candidates have to pay the application fee through online mode only. No application form will be accepted without the submission of the exam fee. 

How to apply for BPSC 68th recruitment 2022: Stepwise process to apply for BPSC 68th CCE

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to fill BPSC application form 2022. 

Step 1: Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” for 68th prelim exam

Step 3: Complete registration form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Step 4: Submit the form and download a copy

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

BPSC Age Limit (As on 1-08-2022): What is Age Limit for BPSC 68th CCE

The minimum age limit for General Male is 20 years and the upper age limit for the other categories is mentioned below. 

 

Category

Upper Age Limit As on  1-08-2022

General Category – Male

37 years

General Category – Female

40 years

BC/OBC (Male, Female)

40 years

SC/ST (Male, Female)

42 years

 

BPSC 2022 Cut Off 

BPSC will release category-wise cut-off marks for BPSC 68th 2022-23 after the exam is over. For reference candidates check below previous year BPSC cutoff score to get an idea about the difficulty level of the exam and have an estimation of what could be for the upcoming exam. 

 

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150)
 

Males

Females

UR

113

109

EWS

109

105

SC

104

93

ST

100

96

EBC

109

102

BC

105

105

 

BPSC 68th Exam 2022: Overview 

The online registration process for the BPSC 68th prelims exam began on November 25, 2022 and will continue till December 30, 2022. The BPSC selection process will comprise a prelims exam followed by a main exam and interview. Candidates can check the below BPSC 68th CCE Overview to get a brief about the examination. 



Organisation

Bihar Public Service Commission

Exam Name

BPSC 68th CCE 2022-23

Vacancies

281

Registration Dates

November 25 to December 30, 2022

Posts

General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer)/

Preferential Sub-Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration, Assistant Planning Officer,

Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Labor superintendent, Inferior Electoral Officer,

Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer and Other Posts

Application Mode

Online

Eligibility

Graduation

Selection process

Prelims- Mains- Interview

Job Location

Bihar

Official website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

 

Take Free Online Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next