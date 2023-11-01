AAI JE ATC Application Form 2023: Register for 496 Junior Executive Post at aai.aero

AAI JE ATC Application Form 2023 will soon be available on the official website of Airports Authority of India, aai.aero. Interested candidates can learn the steps to apply online for AAI Junior Executive here. Also, know the important dates, registration fees and other details regarding AAI JE ATC registration process.

The Airports Authority of India will start the online registration process for the AAI JE ATC exam 2023. Upon the activation of the apply online link for Junior Executive - Air Traffic Control exam 2023, eligible candidates will be able to fill and submit their application form on the official website at aai.aero.

According to the official notification, the application process will commence today and conclude on November 30. Interested candidates can bookmark this page to get notified about all the latest updates on AAI JE ATC application process.

AAI JE ATC Recruitment 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted to 496 posts of Junior Executive - Air Traffic Control (JE ATC). Check out all the key details about AAI JE 2023 exam below.

AAI JE ATC Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Airports Authority of India Post name Junior Executive - Air Traffic Control Exam name AAI JE ATC Exam Vacancy 496 Selection process Online Exam Application mode Online Application fee Rs. 1000 Online registration November 01 to 30 Official website aai.aero

AAI JE ATC Registration 2023 Date

Starting Date of Application: November 01

Last date to apply online: November 30

AAI Junior Executive Apply Online 2023

The Airports Authority of India will activate the AAI JE ATC Apply Online link anytime soon. As per the schedule, it is expected to be released today. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be able to submit their application form between November 01 to 30. It is important to note that aspirants must submit the application process before the last date as no forms shall be accepted after the last date. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

How to Submit AAI JE ATC 2023 Application Form?

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for AAI JE ATC Exam 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

Step 2: Click on the AAI JE ATC Apply Online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the basic information and contact details to register yourself.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to fill out the application form. Make sure to enter the correct information while filling out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Make the payment and submit the AAI JE online form.

AAI JE Application Fee 2023

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 1000. However, SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from paying any application fee.