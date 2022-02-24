AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022 OUT @aai.aero, Download Link Here

AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022 has been released on aai.aero. Check Final list of shortlisted candidates, cut off marks and other details here.

AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022 Download: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the final list of shortlisted candidates for appointment to the post of Manager, Junior Executive vacancies. All those who appeared in the AAI Manager & Jr Executive Exam can download their result from the official website of AAI.i.e. aai.aero.

AAI Manager & Jr Executive Exam was held on 25 March 2021 and subsequent Documents Verification and Voice Test was held from 23 November 2021 to 10 December 2021. Candidates can now download the final list of selected candidates for an Appointment to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of AAI.i.e. aai.aero. Click on the notification link that reads 'AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022

The Offer of Appointment will be sent to the selected candidates on their registered Email IDs on receipt of Background Verification Report from concerned authorities. Candidates can download AAI Manager & Jr Executive Final Result 2022 by clicking on the provided link.

AAI Manager & Jr Executive Cut Off Marks

GEN-95.645

EWS-91

OBC-92

SC-86.789

ST-84

Check Latest Government Jobs:

Top 9 Government Sector Jobs 2022: 64,000+ Fresh Vacancies OUT in Navy, Teacher, Bank and Other Departs, Apply Now!

Teacher Recruitment 2022 Across India: 19000+ Vacancies Available in KV, Sainik School, APS & Others

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 for 250+ CRC/ URC/ BRC Coordinator Posts, Apply Online @ssagujarat.org

JRHMS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1141 AYUSH MO, Lab Technician & Other Posts