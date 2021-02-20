AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Memory Based Questions: AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam has been conducted by Indian Air Force on 20th February 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam:

Check AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 General Awareness/ Current Affairs Questions with answers

Sphygmomanometer is used to measure:

Answer: Blood Pressure

The Equator does not pass through which continent?

Answer: It does not pass through the continents named as Antarctica, Europe, North America and Australia.

Father of German Unity:

Answer: Helmut Kohl

Lightest Gas:

Answer: Hydrogen and helium are the two lightest gasses

First SAARC Summit happened on:

Answer: First SAARC Summit held on 7-8 December 1985 in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Check AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam Centre/Schedule/Instructions

Napoleon of India:

Answer: Samudragupta (335-375 AD) of the Gupta dynasty is known as the Napoleon of India.

United Nations Headquarter:

Answer: New York (USA)

Das capital book was written by whom?

Answer: Karl Marx

Who wrote Kitab ul hind?

Answer: Al Biruni

Who is known as Punjab Kesari?

Answer: Lala Lajpat Rai

Get AFCAT 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Gondwana hill located in which state?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Bully is related to which sport?

Answer: Field Hockey

According to which judiciary acts execution is divided?

Chris Evert is related to which sport?

Answer: Tennis Player

Aurora Borealis occur in which sphere?

Answer: The Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis occur in the ionosphere.

Check AFCAT 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Capital of Vietnam:

Answer: Hanoi

Who was the first person to hit 6 sixes in an over?

Answer: Herschelle Gibbs became the first person to hit six sixes off an over in a One Day International match.

When were the first Asian African games held?

Answer: 2003 - Hyderabad, India

First place from where Oil was found in India?

Answer: Digboi, Assam

The hydrometer is used for:

Answer: A hydrometer is an instrument used to determine specific gravity.

Practice AFCAT 2021 Mock Test for Free

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 English Questions with answers

Synonym of Exonerate:

Answer: absolve, acquit, forgive, pardon, vindicate, clear, justify, excuse, exculpable

Synonym of Affluent:

Answer: opulent, rich, and wealthy

Synonym of Luscious:

Answer: Delicious, mouth-watering, appetizing

Synonym of Vanquish:

Answer: conquer, defeat, overcome, overthrow, reduce, and subdue.

Get AFCAT 2021 Free Study Material

Synonym of Pilfer:

Answer: steal, rob, embezzle

Synonym of Artifact:

Answer: Relic, Handicraft

Synonym of Vent:

Answer: outlet, opening, hole, split, aperture

Synonym of Flimsy:

Answer: fragile, weak, slight, delicate, shallow

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Synonym of Alluded:

Answer: adverted, mentioned, pointed, referred, signaled

Antonym of Luscious

Answer: unpleasant or repulsive

Antonym of Mitigate:

Answer: Increase, Aggravate

AFCAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Meaning of IDIOM - Not to Mince matters:

Answer: To say what you mean clearly and directly, even if you upset people by doing,

Meaning of ‘Fly off the Handle’:

Answer: lose one’s temper suddenly, to lose control of one's emotions

Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 Reasoning Questions with answers

Venn Diagram : Police, Thief, Criminal

Venn Diagram : Women, Doctor, Entrepreneur

Venn Diagram : Women, mother, engineer

Analogy : Virology - Virus

Country: President :: State : Answer : Governor

Odd one out: Graphite, Diamond, Coal, Pearl not carbon compound

Virus: virology then semantics? Study of meaning, languages

Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details