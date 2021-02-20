AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers
AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Memory Based Questions: Check memory based Current Affairs and GK questions asked in AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam held from 20th February to 22nd 2021. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being asked in AFCAT 2021 Exam.
AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Memory Based Questions: AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam has been conducted by Indian Air Force on 20th February 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam:
AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 General Awareness/ Current Affairs Questions with answers
Sphygmomanometer is used to measure:
Answer: Blood Pressure
The Equator does not pass through which continent?
Answer: It does not pass through the continents named as Antarctica, Europe, North America and Australia.
Father of German Unity:
Answer: Helmut Kohl
Lightest Gas:
Answer: Hydrogen and helium are the two lightest gasses
First SAARC Summit happened on:
Answer: First SAARC Summit held on 7-8 December 1985 in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Napoleon of India:
Answer: Samudragupta (335-375 AD) of the Gupta dynasty is known as the Napoleon of India.
United Nations Headquarter:
Answer: New York (USA)
Das capital book was written by whom?
Answer: Karl Marx
Who wrote Kitab ul hind?
Answer: Al Biruni
Who is known as Punjab Kesari?
Answer: Lala Lajpat Rai
Gondwana hill located in which state?
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
Bully is related to which sport?
Answer: Field Hockey
According to which judiciary acts execution is divided?
Chris Evert is related to which sport?
Answer: Tennis Player
Aurora Borealis occur in which sphere?
Answer: The Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis occur in the ionosphere.
Capital of Vietnam:
Answer: Hanoi
Who was the first person to hit 6 sixes in an over?
Answer: Herschelle Gibbs became the first person to hit six sixes off an over in a One Day International match.
When were the first Asian African games held?
Answer: 2003 - Hyderabad, India
First place from where Oil was found in India?
Answer: Digboi, Assam
The hydrometer is used for:
Answer: A hydrometer is an instrument used to determine specific gravity.
AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 English Questions with answers
Synonym of Exonerate:
Answer: absolve, acquit, forgive, pardon, vindicate, clear, justify, excuse, exculpable
Synonym of Affluent:
Answer: opulent, rich, and wealthy
Synonym of Luscious:
Answer: Delicious, mouth-watering, appetizing
Synonym of Vanquish:
Answer: conquer, defeat, overcome, overthrow, reduce, and subdue.
Synonym of Pilfer:
Answer: steal, rob, embezzle
Synonym of Artifact:
Answer: Relic, Handicraft
Synonym of Vent:
Answer: outlet, opening, hole, split, aperture
Synonym of Flimsy:
Answer: fragile, weak, slight, delicate, shallow
Synonym of Alluded:
Answer: adverted, mentioned, pointed, referred, signaled
Antonym of Luscious
Answer: unpleasant or repulsive
Antonym of Mitigate:
Answer: Increase, Aggravate
Meaning of IDIOM - Not to Mince matters:
Answer: To say what you mean clearly and directly, even if you upset people by doing,
Meaning of ‘Fly off the Handle’:
Answer: lose one’s temper suddenly, to lose control of one's emotions
AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 Reasoning Questions with answers
Venn Diagram : Police, Thief, Criminal
Venn Diagram : Women, Doctor, Entrepreneur
Venn Diagram : Women, mother, engineer
Analogy : Virology - Virus
Country: President :: State : Answer : Governor
Odd one out: Graphite, Diamond, Coal, Pearl not carbon compound
Virus: virology then semantics? Study of meaning, languages
