JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks of AFCAT Online & EKT Exam for qualifying to AFSB Interview Round

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check AFCAT 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks which will be required for qualifying for AFSB Interview Round. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam held from 20th to 22nd February 2021.

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 10:52 IST
AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks of AFCAT Online & EKT Exam for qualifying to AFSB Interview Round
AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks of AFCAT Online & EKT Exam for qualifying to AFSB Interview Round

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam on 20th to 22nd February 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of AFCAT Online Exam and EKT, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam.

Get AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts

Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted the Exam for Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 256 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam and based on that we will share the Expected cut-off for the Exam:

Get AFCAT 2021 Exam & Result Updates

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam Pattern – 20th to 22nd February 2021

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam consisted of AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Exam

Subject

No. of Questions/ Marks

Duration

AFCAT

(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)

General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

100/ 300

2 Hours

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics

50/ 150

45 Minutes

Get Memory Based Questions of AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam

Questions asked in the AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in the AFCAT Online Exam.  Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam

Expected Cut-Off Marks

AFCAT Cut Off  (Out of 300 Marks)

150 to 160

EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)

40 to 50

Check AFCAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Previous Year Cut-Off for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

AFCAT

AFCAT Cut Off  (Out of 300 Marks)

EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)

AFCAT (02) 2020

Check AFCAT (2) 2020 Result, Cut-Off & AFSB Interview Details

155

40

AFCAT (01) 2020

153

40

AFCAT (02) 2019

142

50

AFCAT (01) 2019

133

50

AFCAT (02) 2018

140

55

AFCAT (01) 2018

155

60

AFCAT (02) 2017

160

60

AFCAT (01) 2017

150

60

AFCAT (02) 2016

148

60

AFCAT (01) 2016

132

52

AFCAT (02) 2015

144

52

AFCAT (01) 2015

126

55

AFCAT (02) 2014

123

45

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Check AFCAT 2021 Physical Standards

 

Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in online examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.

Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next