AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2020: Assam Board HS Time Table 2020

The AHSEC has published the Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for AHSEC HS Examination 2020 can note down or save the AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2020 from this page.

Feb 18, 2020 19:19 IST
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council commonly known as AHSEC has published the Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2020 from this page. The AHSEC HS Examination Routine 2020 published here is the same as published on the official website of AHSEC by the authorities. The AHSEC officially publishes the Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020 on its official website that is ahsec.nic.in. 

Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020

The  Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC, publishes the HS AHSEC Exam Routine 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the HS AHSEC Examination 2020 can check the Assam Board 12th Exam Routine 2020 below: 

Dates

Morning

Afternoon

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

12th February 2020

English

 

Saturday

15th February 2020

Chemistry

Business Studies

Political Science

General Foundation Course-II (Voc)

 

Monday

17th February 2020

 

Economics

Thursday

20th February 2020

Physics

Accountancy

Education

Elective Paper-IV (Voc)

 

Saturday

22nd February 2020

 

Advance Languages

Arabic

Persian

Sanskrit

Monday

24th February 2020

 

Modern Indian Languages

Alternative English

Tuesday

25th February 2020

 

Entrepreneurship Development

Thursday

27th February 2020

 

Biology

Insurance

History

Friday

28th February 2020

 

Music (Group A)

Advance Sanskrit

Elective Paper-V (Voc)

Saturday

29th February 2020

 

Logic and Philosophy

Banking

Psychology

Tuesday

3rd March 2020

Mathematics

Fine Arts

Wednesday

4th March 2020

Multimedia and Web Technology

Economic Geography

Music (Group B)

Thursday

5th March 2020

 

Commercial Mathematics & Statistics

Geography

Geology

Elective Paper-VI (Voc)

Friday

6th March 2020

Swadesh Adhyayan

IT/ITES

Retail Trade

Saturday

7th March 2020

 

Anthropology

Sociology

Salesmanship and Advertising

Thursday

12th March 2020

Statistics

Biotechnology

Music (Group C)

Friday

13th March 2020

 

Computer Science and Application

Saturday

14th March 2020

 

Home Science

 

The above-mentioned Assam Board HS Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Assam Board that is ahsec.nic.in. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC, is the official body responsible for publishing the HS AHSEC Exam routine 2020. 

