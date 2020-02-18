AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2020: Assam Board HS Time Table 2020

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council commonly known as AHSEC has published the Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2020 from this page. The AHSEC HS Examination Routine 2020 published here is the same as published on the official website of AHSEC by the authorities. The AHSEC officially publishes the Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020 on its official website that is ahsec.nic.in.
Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020
|
Dates
|
Morning
|
Afternoon
|
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon
|
1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|
Wednesday
12th February 2020
|
English
|
|
Saturday
15th February 2020
|
Chemistry
Business Studies
Political Science
General Foundation Course-II (Voc)
|
|
Monday
17th February 2020
|
|
Economics
|
Thursday
20th February 2020
|
Physics
Accountancy
Education
Elective Paper-IV (Voc)
|
|
Saturday
22nd February 2020
|
|
Advance Languages
Arabic
Persian
Sanskrit
|
Monday
24th February 2020
|
|
Modern Indian Languages
Alternative English
|
Tuesday
25th February 2020
|
|
Entrepreneurship Development
|
Thursday
27th February 2020
|
|
Biology
Insurance
History
|
Friday
28th February 2020
|
|
Music (Group A)
Advance Sanskrit
Elective Paper-V (Voc)
|
Saturday
29th February 2020
|
|
Logic and Philosophy
Banking
Psychology
|
Tuesday
3rd March 2020
|
Mathematics
|
Fine Arts
|
Wednesday
4th March 2020
|
Multimedia and Web Technology
|
Economic Geography
Music (Group B)
|
Thursday
5th March 2020
|
|
Commercial Mathematics & Statistics
Geography
Geology
Elective Paper-VI (Voc)
|
Friday
6th March 2020
|
Swadesh Adhyayan
|
IT/ITES
Retail Trade
|
Saturday
7th March 2020
|
|
Anthropology
Sociology
Salesmanship and Advertising
|
Thursday
12th March 2020
|
Statistics
|
Biotechnology
Music (Group C)
|
Friday
13th March 2020
|
|
Computer Science and Application
|
Saturday
14th March 2020
|
|
Home Science
