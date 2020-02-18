AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2020: Assam Board HS Time Table 2020

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council commonly known as AHSEC has published the Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2020 from this page. The AHSEC HS Examination Routine 2020 published here is the same as published on the official website of AHSEC by the authorities. The AHSEC officially publishes the Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020 on its official website that is ahsec.nic.in.

Assam Board HS Exam Routine 2020

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC, publishes the HS AHSEC Exam Routine 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the HS AHSEC Examination 2020 can check the Assam Board 12th Exam Routine 2020 below:

Dates Morning Afternoon 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday 12th February 2020 English Saturday 15th February 2020 Chemistry Business Studies Political Science General Foundation Course-II (Voc) Monday 17th February 2020 Economics Thursday 20th February 2020 Physics Accountancy Education Elective Paper-IV (Voc) Saturday 22nd February 2020 Advance Languages Arabic Persian Sanskrit Monday 24th February 2020 Modern Indian Languages Alternative English Tuesday 25th February 2020 Entrepreneurship Development Thursday 27th February 2020 Biology Insurance History Friday 28th February 2020 Music (Group A) Advance Sanskrit Elective Paper-V (Voc) Saturday 29th February 2020 Logic and Philosophy Banking Psychology Tuesday 3rd March 2020 Mathematics Fine Arts Wednesday 4th March 2020 Multimedia and Web Technology Economic Geography Music (Group B) Thursday 5th March 2020 Commercial Mathematics & Statistics Geography Geology Elective Paper-VI (Voc) Friday 6th March 2020 Swadesh Adhyayan IT/ITES Retail Trade Saturday 7th March 2020 Anthropology Sociology Salesmanship and Advertising Thursday 12th March 2020 Statistics Biotechnology Music (Group C) Friday 13th March 2020 Computer Science and Application Saturday 14th March 2020 Home Science

The above-mentioned Assam Board HS Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Assam Board that is ahsec.nic.in. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC, is the official body responsible for publishing the HS AHSEC Exam routine 2020.