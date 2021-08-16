AIESL Recruitment 2021 for Junior Executive and Assistant Supervisor Posts, Download Application Form @airindia.in

Air Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air is looking for Junior Executive – Finance & Asst. Supervisors – Accounts on Fixed Term Employment basis. Check Details Here.

AIESL Recruitment 2021: Air Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive – Finance & Asst. Supervisors – Accounts on Fixed Term Employment basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application form: 28 August 2021

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Executive - Finance- 8 Posts Assistant Supervisor - Accounts - 16 Posts

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Junior Executive - Finance: Candidates should be an Inter Chartered Accountant / Inter cost and management Accountant or full time MBA in Finance from recognized university/institute.

For Assistant Supervisor - Accounts: Candidate should be commerce graduate from a recognized university

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Experience:

For Junior Executive - Finance: Candidate should have minimum 03 years post qualification experience.

For Assistant Supervisor - Accounts: Candidate should have minimum 01 years post qualification experience.

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

For Junior Executive - Finance: Upto 30 years

For Assistant Supervisor - Accounts: Upto 28 years

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection procedure involves personal interview of the candidates for the post of Junior Executive & Written Test for the post of Assistant Supervisor who prima facie meets eligibility criteria & Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The selected candidate will have to bear the cost of Pre-Employment Medical Examination and any additional tests if required.

Download AIESL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for AIESL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to AIESL Personnel Department, 2 nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi – 110003.The last date of receipt of application is 17:00 hours on 28th August, 2021.