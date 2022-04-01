AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Senior Resident Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in,Check Details

AIIMS Bhubaneswar SR Interview Schedule 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the interview schedule for the post of Senior Resident (Non-Academic) on its official website. AIIMS Bhubaneswar will conduct the interview for the Senior Resident posts from 11 April 2022 onwards. Candidates should note that the Interview will be conducted on physical mode only.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Senior Resident posts can download the AIIMS Bhubaneswar SR Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar SR Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the home page. Click on the link-""Eligible/Not eligible list along with Interview Schedule for SR (NA) and PDF Courses" available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar SR Interview Schedule 2022 notification on your screen. Download and save the copy of Notification for your future reference.



All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Senior Resident posts should note that they will have to bring all the original certificates in support of their eligibility along with a set of Xerox Copy. You will have to produce the same during the verification of documents on the dates of Interview for the respective Departments as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the detail list of qualified candidates with the schedule of their interview time and dates. You can download the AIIMS Bhubaneswar SR Interview Schedule 2022 directly form the link given below.