AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 72 Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary And Others

AIIMS Bilaspur has invited online applications for the 72 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Notification: AIIMS Bilaspur has invited online applications for the various Faculty posts in the Employment News (24 - 30) June 2023. A total of 72 Faculty posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are to be filled in different disciplines in the institute.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website latest by August 24, 2023.



Under the AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, there are 25 posts of Professor, 16 for Additional Professor and Associate Professor each and 15 for Assistant Professor.



AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the link available on the official website latest by August 24, 2023. The hard copy of the application form must reach on or before August 31, 2023.



AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor 25 Additional Professor 16 Associate Professor 16 Assistant Professor 15







AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia)-A postgraduate qualification i.e., MD Anesthesia) of an India university/institute the medical council of India or MCI recognized qualification equivalent thereto

for a teaching post.

3 Years teaching and research experience in a recognized institute in the subject of

specialty after obtaining the qualification degree of MD.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Professor-Entry Level Pay Matrix 14A (Basic as per 7thCPC and all usual allowances (Plus NPA for candidates possessing medical qualification)

Additional Professor -Entry Level Pay Matrix 13A2 (Basic I ,48,200-2,11,400) as per 7thCPC and all usual allowances (Plus NPA for candidates possessing medical qualification)

Associate Professor-Entry Level Pay Matrix 13A1 (Basic ,38,300-2,09,200) as per 7thCPC and all usual allowances (Plus NPA for candidates possessing medical qualification)

Assistant Professor-Entry Level Pay Matrix 12 (Basic as per 7thCPC and all usual allowances (Plus NPA for candidates possessing medical qualification)



AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 PDF







AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts by clicking

the link: https://forms.gle/LaGGUUCAK86NLL328 on or before August 24, 2023 . The candidates will have to submit the self-attested copies of all relevant certificates regarding Age, Qualification, Experience including Proof of

Payment, Caste certificate in prescribed Proforma, EWS/PwBD Certificate, NOC, other

relevant testimonials along-with a printout of the application with covering letter so as the same reaches the following address on or before August 31,2023 by 5.00 P.M. positively-Deputy Director (Administration), Administrative Block, 3rd Floor All India Institute of Medical Sciences Kothipura,



