AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts, Walk-In from 27 May onwards

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani (WB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Candidates can appear for a walk-in interview from 27 May 2021 to 29 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 27 May 2021 to 29 May 2021

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 26 Posts

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduation Medical Degree (MD/MS/DNB) or Equivalent in respective discipline from recognized University/Institute.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 79,209/- Per Month

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the interview. The shortlisting of the candidates will be done after verifying the application and requisite documents of the candidates.

Download AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 27 May to 29 May at Administrative Building, 1st, Floor, Committee Room of AIIMS, Kalyani, Pin - 741245 along with the documents. No travelling or other allowances will be paid to the candidate for joining the post. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for more details.

