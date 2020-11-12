AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 for 50 Junior Resident / Group ‘A’ Posts, Walk-In on 18 November

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident/Group A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 18 November 2020.

Nov 12, 2020 11:10 IST
Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview - 18 November 2020

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Resident/Group A - 50 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI; Only those candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship) not earlier than 03 (three) years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. as on the date of interview will be preferred.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 56100/- (Level-10 Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) per month plus usual allowances including NPA

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 18 November 2020 at Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS Raipur, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) - 492099 along with the documents.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • Gen/OBC - Rs. 1000/-
  • SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 800/-

FAQ

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 18 November 2020 at Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS Raipur, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) - 492099 along with the documents.

What is the age limit required for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

The candidates who have not attained the age of 30 years are eligible to apply to the post. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI; Only those candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship) not earlier than 03 (three) years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. as on the date of interview will be preferred.

What is the last date for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can appear for the aforesaid posts on 18 November 2020.

How many vacancies are released for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

A total of 50 vacancies have been released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Job Summary
NotificationAIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 for 50 Junior Resident / Group ‘A’ Posts, Walk-In on 18 November
Notification DateNov 12, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionNov 18, 2020
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
