AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 for 50 Junior Resident / Group ‘A’ Posts, Walk-In on 18 November

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident/Group A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 18 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview - 18 November 2020

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Resident/Group A - 50 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI; Only those candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship) not earlier than 03 (three) years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. as on the date of interview will be preferred.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 56100/- (Level-10 Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) per month plus usual allowances including NPA

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 18 November 2020 at Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS Raipur, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) - 492099 along with the documents.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

Gen/OBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 800/-

Latest Government Jobs:

MSU Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 55 Clerk/Data Entry Operator and Other Posts

BEL Recruitment 2020 for 1000+ Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer and Other Posts Across India Apply Online @bel-india.in

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 for Skilled Artisan Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in