Aiming NEET 2021 or NEET 2022? Which course to choose?

The COVID pandemic has resulted in the last one year being the most uncertain one for NEET and medical aspirants. With exam dates being postponed, board exams cancelled and constant concerns about the future of students, their preparations have also been affected. As per the announcements made in March this year, NEET 2021 is now slated to be held on 1 August 2021. Getting a few more months to prepare is the only silver lining to come out of this.

With class 12th board exams cancelled, it is also the right time for students aiming for NEET 2022 to start preparing. For students who are appearing for NEET 2021, they need to ramp up their efforts in the few weeks before the exam. While self-study is beneficial, crash courses and repeater courses (also known as dropper courses) for NEET play a crucial role at this time.

While crash courses offer condensed and exhaustive exam preparation material to further boost your NEET score within a few weeks, repeater courses are year-long focused courses. Crash courses build on your strengths, focus highly on NEET exam pattern and put you in the final gear of preparedness. Repeater courses work on your understanding of core concepts, principles and coverage of syllabus. Various coaching institutes have such courses where students can enrol.

Keeping in mind the relevance and importance of the two, Aakash Institute has launched Crash Cum Repeater Course for NEET 2021 & NEET 2022. This course is a blend of two courses and gives a greater flexibility to the students. Divided into phases, the course is structured as per students’ needs. The first phase is the Crash Course and is aimed at cracking NEET 2021. It is suitable for students who are appearing for NEET 2021 - students who passed class 12th in 2021 and those who are dropped a year for NEET 2021. The second phase is the repeater course which kicks in if you do not qualify for NEET 2021. The fee structure is also flexible and based on your NEET 2021 result. Here is the breakdown of the course fee schedule and structure:

• Pay only the Crash Course fee to enrol

• If you qualify NEET 2021, simply drop off without paying the balance fee

• If you do NOT qualify NEET 2021, continue in the Crash cum Repeater Course by appearing for iACST & paying the balance fee

Also, iACST offers up to 90% Scholarship so you can end up paying very less fee. You can start with the crash course today and continue with the repeater course later. It is a perfect course ensuring that you don’t have to go looking and enrol for a new course after NEET 2021. The Crash Cum Repeater Course for NEET 2021 and NEET 2022 takes care of that.

In addition to this other factors such as NEET selections, faculty, study material, test series and doubt solving are critical while selecting an institute. Aakash has been an undisputed leader in medical entrance exam preparation for the last 33 years and has produced top rankers in NEET every year. Aakash’s legacy combined with top faculty and infrastructure, the Crash Cum Repeater Course for NEET 2021 and NEET 2022 is the best suited choice for anyone looking for NEET preparation.

Keep in mind that signing up for a course is one of the many steps you need to take to achieve your goal. Whether you are in initial or advanced stages of NEET preparation, you need to cover all the important concepts, topics and chapters. Here NCERT becomes most critical and must never be ignored. It is like the holy grail when preparing for NEET. Go though NCERT concepts, questions, answers and solutions and keep revising to boost your NEET score. For quick access, NCERT Solutions listed here can be a good start and you can come back to it whenever needed.



Choosing a course to fast track your NEET preparation along with attention to study material like NCERT and important topics plays an important role in a wholesome NEET preparation. Make sure while you go for a repeater or crash course, you are not missing out on other aspects of NEET preparation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Aakash. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.