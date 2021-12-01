Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 Update: Download RO ARO Examination City Intimation Slip

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021: Allahabad High Court has published a notice regarding the RO ARO Exam 2021. As per the notice, the Examination City and Intimation Slip of of the candidates are available on allahabadhighcourt.in. The candidates can check their details using their Application No. and Date of Birth through official website - allahabadhighcourt.in.

AHC RO ARO Admit Card Link shall be also available soon on the official website.

The exam for the post of Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) will commence 10 December 2021 located in 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh.

AHC RO ARO Exam Pattern

There exam will be conducted in two parts - Part 1 and Part 2

Part 1 - There will be 200 Multiple Choice Objective Questions of 200 Marks and the duration of the exam is 3 hours. No negative marking shall be done for incorrect answer and there is no minimum qualifying marks.

Part 2 - It is a Computer Knowledge Test to be conducted in English Only. The maximum marks of the exam is 40 and the candidates will be given 20 minutes to complete the test

For the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), the question paper of Part-I Multiple Choice Objective Type Test shall be both in English and Hindi languages.

For the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), Part-II i.e. the Computer Knowledge Test, the Text shall be provided on computer in English only.

AHC RO ARO Syllabus

Part 1: General Science (B) History of India (C) Indian National Movement (D) Indian Polity, Economy and Culture (E) Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade (F) Population, Ecology and Urbanisation (in Indian Context) (G) World Geography and Geography and Resources of India (H) Current National and International Important Events (I) General Aptitude (J) Special Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture, Industry, Trade, Living and Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh (K) Knowledge of General English and General Hindi of Graduation Level (L) Elementary Knowledge of Computers.

Part 2: A candidate shall be provided a text in English of approximately 500 words on computer which he/she shall be required to reproduce on the computer in the same format.

AHC RO ARO Notice