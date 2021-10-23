NHM AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2021 for 3393 Vacancies, Apply Online for @hmfw.ap.gov.in

Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission Directorate (CFW), Andhra Pradesh (AP) has published a notification for recruitment of 3393 Mid-Level Health Provider (MLHP). Details Here.

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2021 Notification: Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission Directorate (CFW), National health Mission (NHM), Andhra Pradesh (AP) is looking to recruit 3393 Mid-Level Health Provider (MLHP)on Contract basis. Those who are interested for this opportunity can apply on on or before 06 November 2021 through website at hmfw.ap.gov.in or cfw.ap.nic.in. Applications submitted in person will not be considered..AP MLHP Online application link can be directly accessed by clicking on the provided link given below.

Candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know the qualification details, age limit, important dates, vacancy break-up and other details required while applying for the recruitment drive.

AP CLW MLHP Notification Download

AP CLW MLHP Online Application Form

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 06 November 2021

Date of publication of provisional merit list - 10 November 2021

Last date for receipt of objections on provisional merit list - 12 November 2021

Date of publication of Final merit list - 15 November 2021

Date of publication of provisional selection list - 19 November 2021

Last date for receipt of objections on provisional selection list 21 November 2021

Date of publication of final selection list - 24 November 2021

Date of counselling - 27 November 2021 to 30 November 2021

AP CFW MLHP Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3393 Posts

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam - 633

East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna - 1003

Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore - 786

Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool - 971

AP CFW MLHP Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Must have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognised university and registered in the AP Nursing Council.

Must have studied Certificate Programme for Community Health (CPCH) as integrated Certificate Programme in the B.Sc. (N). This is a mandatory requirement and no candidates will be considered in the absence of same.

AP CFW MLHP Age Limit:

35 years (40 years in case of BC, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped and Ex-service men)

Selection Process for AP MLHP Posts

Merit list shall be prepared on the basis of screening.

How to apply for AP CFW Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates can apply online from 23 October to 06 November 2021 on official website hmfw.ap.gov.in or cfw.ap.nic.in.