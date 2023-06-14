AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: Challa Umesh Varun tops engineering, 89 percent pass in agriculture, check stream-wise toppers name

AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) or AP EAMCET today. Along with the scorecard, the officials have also released the stream-wise Manabadi EAMCET toppers list. This year the engineering stream topper is Challa Umesh Varun with 158 marks and agriculture topper is Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth.
The Andhra Pradesh education minister Botsa Satyanarayana also released the AP EAPCET result statistics. 76.32% of candidates have passed in the EAMCET engineering exam and 89.65% qualified for the agricultural entrance exam. 3,38,739 candidates applied for the AP EAMCET exam, of which 2,38,180 applied for engineering and 1,00,559 in agriculture.
Overall, girls have outshined boys as 3.99% more girls qualified in the exam in both streams. Candidates who appeared in the state-level exam can download AP EAMCET scorecard from the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They have to use their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to download their scorecard.
AP EAMCET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
AP EAMCET Engineering Toppers 2023
This year, 2,38,180 candidates applied for engineering out of which 1,71,514 qualified. As per the AP EAMCET toppers list, all top 10 candidates in the engineering stream are boys. Check the list of engineering toppers list below:
|
Manabadi EAMCET Engineering toppers
|
Marks
|
Challa Umesh Varun
|
158
|
Bikka Abhinav Chowdhary
|
157
|
Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy
|
155
|
Chintapati Babu Sujana Reddy
|
155
|
Adagadda Venkata Sivaram
|
153
|
Ekkinti Phani Venkata Manichandra Reddy
|
153
|
Adapurm Narasimha Madhava
|
153
|
Pinnu Shashanka Reddy
|
152
|
M Srikanth
|
152
Manabadi EAMCET Toppers 2023 for Agriculture
As per the AP EAPCET toppers list for agriculture, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth has secured rank 1 whereas NEET topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi bags rank 2. Check top 10 AP EAMCET agriculture toppers below:
|
EAMCET Agriculture toppers
|
Marks
|
Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth
|
152
|
Bora Varun Chakravarthy
|
151
|
Konni Raja Kumar
|
151
|
Balisetti Sai Abhinav
|
150
|
Durgapudi Karthikeya Reddy
|
150
|
Rajeshwari Konchuru
|
149
|
Tadi Sai Venkata Yaswanth Naidu
|
148
|
Chupudi Keerthi
|
147
|
Poppuru Ashish
|
148
|
Deragulla Abhijit Sai
|
147
AP EAMCET Result 2023 Statistics
As per the statistics released, 76.32% of candidates have qualified in AP EAMCET engineering whereas in agriculture 89.65% of candidates have passed. Check below the table to know Manabadi AP EAMCET pass percentage and other statistics:
|
Overview
|
Engineering
|
Agriculture
|
Total registered candidates
|
2,38,180
|
1,00,559
|
Total appeared candidates
|
2,24,724
|
90,573
|
Number of girls registered
|
97,659
|
71,643
|
Number of boys registered
|
1,40,521
|
28,916
|
Passs percentage
|
76.32%
|
89.65 %