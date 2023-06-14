AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: Challa Umesh Varun tops engineering, 89 percent pass in agriculture, check stream-wise toppers name

AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: JNTU has declared the result of AP EAPCET online today. This year, Challa Umesh Varun tops in Engineering stream whereas Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth tops in Agriculture. Check stream-wise toppers and pass percentage here

AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) or AP EAMCET today. Along with the scorecard, the officials have also released the stream-wise Manabadi EAMCET toppers list. This year the engineering stream topper is Challa Umesh Varun with 158 marks and agriculture topper is Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth. 

The Andhra Pradesh education minister Botsa Satyanarayana also released the AP EAPCET result statistics. 76.32% of candidates have passed in the EAMCET engineering exam and 89.65% qualified for the agricultural entrance exam. 3,38,739 candidates applied for the AP EAMCET exam, of which 2,38,180 applied for engineering and 1,00,559 in agriculture.

Overall, girls have outshined boys as 3.99% more girls qualified in the exam in both streams. Candidates who appeared in the state-level exam can download AP EAMCET scorecard from the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They have to use their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to download their scorecard. 

AP EAMCET Engineering Toppers 2023

This year, 2,38,180 candidates applied for engineering out of which 1,71,514 qualified. As per the AP EAMCET toppers list, all top 10 candidates in the engineering stream are boys. Check the list of engineering toppers list below: 

Manabadi EAMCET Engineering toppers

Marks

Challa Umesh Varun

158

Bikka Abhinav Chowdhary

157

Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy

155

Chintapati Babu Sujana Reddy

155

Adagadda Venkata Sivaram

153

Ekkinti Phani Venkata Manichandra Reddy

153

Adapurm Narasimha Madhava

153

Pinnu Shashanka Reddy

152

M Srikanth

152

Manabadi EAMCET Toppers 2023 for Agriculture 

As per the AP EAPCET toppers list for agriculture, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth has secured rank 1 whereas NEET topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi bags rank 2. Check top 10 AP EAMCET agriculture toppers below: 

EAMCET Agriculture toppers

Marks

Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth

152

Bora Varun Chakravarthy

151

Konni Raja Kumar

151

Balisetti Sai Abhinav

150

Durgapudi Karthikeya Reddy

150

Rajeshwari Konchuru

149

Tadi Sai Venkata Yaswanth Naidu

148

Chupudi Keerthi

147

Poppuru Ashish

148

Deragulla Abhijit Sai

147

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Statistics 

As per the statistics released, 76.32% of candidates have qualified in AP EAMCET engineering whereas in agriculture 89.65% of candidates have passed. Check below the table to know Manabadi AP EAMCET pass percentage and other statistics: 

Overview 

Engineering

Agriculture

Total registered candidates

2,38,180

1,00,559

Total appeared candidates

2,24,724

90,573

Number of girls registered

97,659

71,643

Number of boys registered

1,40,521

28,916

Passs percentage

76.32%

89.65 %

