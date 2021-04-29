APPSC CPT Result 2021 Out for Deputy Tahsildars Post @psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

APPSC CPT Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Computer Proficiency Test Result in office automation for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars post against advertisement no.18/2016 Group-II Services. All such candidates who have appeared in the Computer Skill Test round for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars post can check the result available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have provisionally qualified in Computer Proficiency Test in office automation with usage of computers and associated software for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars post can check the PDF of their result on the official website of APPSC.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has conducted the Computer Proficiency Test Result in office automation for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars Group-II Services from 22/03/2021 to 25/03/2021. Candidates appeared in the Computer Proficiency Test round for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars post against advertisement no.18/2016 can check the result PDF available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for APPSC CPT Result 2021 for Deputy Tahsildars Post





How to Download: APPSC CPT Result 2021 for Deputy Tahsildars Post