APPSC Forest Section Officer Result 2020 Declared @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Result Link Here

APPSC Forest Section Officer Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for APPSC Forest Section Officer Exam 2019 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the APPSC Forest Section Officer Exam can check their result through the official website of APPSC- psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written main Examination (Computer Based Test) held on 28 and 29 July 2019 at various exam centres. The result for APPSC Forest Section Officer Mains has been uploaded on the official website.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

Qualified candidates will be called for Walking Test, Medical Examination and verification of Original Certificates by the commission. The date, time and place of Walking Test, Medical Examination to the eligible candidates will be communicated separately to the candidates.

Candidates should note that those who are qualified in the Walking Test and Medical Examination are eligible for verification of Certificates. Candidates provisionally admitted for verification of certificates will have to produce the required Original Certificates relating to their educational and other certificates.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had earlier released the notification for Forest Section Officers in A.P. Forest Sub-Service against Notification No.06/2019.

Direct Link for APPSC Forest Section Officer Result 2020





How to Download APPSC Forest Section Officer Result 2020

Visit the official website i.e. psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link Results Notification for Forest Section Officers in A.P. Forest Sub Service - Notification No.06/2019 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the result.

Take Print Out of the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for latest updates regarding the Forest Section Officer posts.