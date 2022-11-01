APSC SO Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Station Officer Post at apsc.nic.in: Raise Objection, If Any

Assam PSC has released the Answer Key for the Station Officer post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check process to raise objection.

APSC Station Officer Answer Key 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Screening Test for the post of Station Officer on its official website. Commission had conducted the screening test for the post of Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services on 29 October 2022. Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Station Officer post can download the Answer Key from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Station Officer Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Commission has uploaded the answer key for the subjects including General Studies and Basic Science. Candidates appeared in the screening test for the the post of Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services, under Home and Political Department, Assam can raise their objections, if any regarding the answers through the "Answer Key Claim Format" given on the official website.

If candidates found to be any answer incorrect or wrong, they may submit the correct answer along with the supporting documents/papers to substantiate the after following the guidelines given on the official website. Last date to raise the objections through the official website if 04 November 2022.

