DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 100 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

ARDE DRDO has invited online applications for the 100 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentices Posts on its official website. Check ARDE DRDO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE DRDO) under Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for the 100 posts of Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentices posts. Eligible Graduate, Diploma, ITI holders can apply for these posts for undergoing Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Act 1961 and amended from time to time.



Interested candidates can apply for these posts from May 20 to 30, 2023. Under the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 100 posts are to be filled out of which 50 are for Graduate Engineer Apprentices, and 25 each for Diploma Apprentices and Trade (ITI) Apprentices.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The application process link will be open from 20th – 30th May 2023. You can apply online for these posts through the official website.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer Apprentices 50 Diploma Apprentices 25 ITI Apprentices 25





DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate Engineer Apprentices : First Class Engineering Degree (full time course) in the respective discipline with at least 6.3 CGPA from a recognised Indian University/Institute (relaxed to minimum of 5.3 CGPA for SC/ST/PwD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only).

Diploma Apprentices : First Class Diploma in Engineering obtained from State Board of Technical Education/recognised Indian University (full time course) in the respective discipline with 60% marks (relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwD candidates wherein relaxation is applicable for reserved candidates only).

ITI Apprentices : First Class ITI (full time course) in the respective discipline with 60% marks from an Indian Institute recognised by State/ Government of India. (relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only) You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience of the posts.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Monthly Stipend (in Rs.)

Graduate Engineer Apprentices 12,000/-Per Month Diploma Apprentices 11,000/-Per Month ITI Apprentices 10,000/- Per Month



DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be based on the marks obtained in the respective discipline qualifying examination. The final merit list would be prepared according to categories General/SC /ST/OBC/PwD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

Written examination will be conducted during 1 st week of June 2023 depending on the trade applied.



DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF-Graduate-Diploma





DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF-ITI





DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 How To Apply

For Graduate-Diploma Apprentice Posts

For students who have already enrolled on the National Web Portal and having login details-

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Upload Documents

f. Choose Establishment name

g. Type "ARMAMENT RESEARCH AND

DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT" or “WMHPUC000042” and search

H. Click apply

For students who have not so far enrolled on the National Web Portal

Step 1:

a. Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in for Graduate or

Diploma

b. Click Enroll

c. Complete the application form

d. A unique Enrolment Number for each student will

be generated.

Please note: Please wait for at least one day for

enrollment verification and approval. After this you can proceed to Step 2.

Step 2 :

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Upload Documents

f. Choose Establishment name

g. Type " ARMAMENT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT" or “WMHPUC000042” and search

h. Click apply

For ITI Apprentice Posts

Candidates will have to register through the web portals: www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The advertisement for portal entry for these posts will be open from 20th – 30th May 2023.