Army Public School 2022 AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Analysis (19th February): Check Question Paper of Teacher Recruitment Exam

Army Public School 2022 AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Analysis (19th February): Check the detailed exam analysis of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher Recruitment Exam held online on 19 th February 2022 in the Objective MCQ format.

Army Public School 2022 AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Analysis (19th February): Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has started conducting the Army Public School (APS) online teaching exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teaching posts - on 19th & 20th February 2022. APS AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts can be a good opportunity for candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. Army Public School (APS) are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are around 137 APS located in various Cantonments & Military Stations across India.

In this article we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Online Exam conducted on 19th February 2022. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Exam.

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Teacher Recruitment Screening Exam Pattern

The Screening Exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts was conducted by AWES on 19th February 2022. The exam was conducted online in the Objective MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Exam:

Exam Pattern of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks PGT/ TGT Part A General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Part B Specific to subject 90 PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90

Note:

Scores will be normalized to 100. There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Part A and Part B will be available together and the candidates have freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer. To qualify for a post, the candidate must score minimum 50% marks in each part.

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Teacher Recruitment Exam Analysis

Par-A Exam for PGT, TGT and PRT posts was of 1 Hour 30 Minutes consisting of total 90 Multiple Choice Questions. The Part B of the online screening exam was of 1 Hour and 30 minutes carrying multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for PGT or TGT posts. Total 90 questions were asked in Part-B and the difficulty level of the exam varied from moderate to difficult. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online exam:

Part A Syllabus: Total 80 Questions; Time Duration: 1 hr 30 Minutes Section Section % weightage No. Qs & S No. Of Qs Sub Section Section % Weightage No. of Qs & S No. of Qs Section A - Basic GK 35%, 28 Qs from Ser No. 1-28 Factual (General awareness based on Social Science & General Science NCERT text books VI-X std) 20%, 16 Qs from Ser No. 1-16 Mental ability 10%, 8 Qs from Ser No. 17-24 Comprehension 5%, 4 Qs from Ser No. 25-28 Section B – Current Affairs 35%, 28 Qs from Ser No. 29-56 National Level current affairs 20%, 16 Qs from Ser No. 29-44 International (Neighborhood) level current affairs 10%, 8 Qs from Ser No. 45-52 International Events which impact India 5%, 4 Qs from Ser No. 53-56 Section C - Professional Knowledge 30%, 24 Qs from Ser No. 57-80 Bed/Teaching Practices 20%, 16 Qs from Ser No. 57-72 CBSE rules & regulations including ECCE, NEP etc 5%, 4 Qs from Ser No. 73-76 Inclusive Education & Info Tech 5%, 4 Qs from Ser No. 77-80 Part B (TGT) Syllabus: Total 120 Questions; Time Duration: 2 hrs Section Section % weightage No. Qs & S No. Of Qs Sub Section Section % Weightage No. of Qs & S No. of Qs Section A – Subject Specific Basic Knowledge based on VI- X Std syllabus 35%, 42 Qs from Ser No. 1-42 Knowledge Based 20%, 24 Qs from Ser No. 1-24 Application Based 15%, 18 Qs from Ser No. 25-42 Section B – Subject Specific Moderate Knowledge based on VI-X std syllabus 35%, 42 Qs from Ser No. 43-84 Knowledge Based 20%, 24 Qs from Ser No. 43-66 Application Based 15%, 18 Qs from Ser No. 67-84 Section C – Subject Specific Higher Knowledge based on XI-XII syllabus 10%, 12 Qs from Ser No. 85-96 Knowledge Based 5%, 6 Qs from Ser No. 85-90 Application Based 5%, 6 Qs from Ser No. 91-96 Section D – Subject Specific Higher Level Knowledge based On Graduation Syllabus 20%, 24 Qs from Ser No. 97-120 Knowledge Based 10%, 12 Qs from Ser No. 97-108 Application Based 10%, 12 Qs from Ser No. 109-120 Part B (PGT) Syllabus: Total 120 Questions; Time Duration: 2 hrs Section Section % weightage No. Qs & S No. Of Qs Sub Section Section % Weightage No. of Qs & S No. of Qs Section A – Subject Specific Basic Knowledge based on XI-XII Std syllabus 35%, 42 Qs from Ser No. 1-42 Knowledge Based 20%, 24 Qs from Ser No. 1-24 Application Based 15%, 18 Qs from Ser No. 25-42 Section B – Subject Specific Moderate Knowledge based on XI-XII std syllabus 35%, 42 Qs from Ser No. 43-84 Knowledge Based 20%, 24 Qs from Ser No. 43-66 Application Based 15%, 18 Qs from Ser No. 67-84 Section C – Subject Specific Higher Level Knowledge based on Post Graduation syllabus 30%, 36 Qs from Ser No. 85-120 Knowledge Based 15%, 18 Qs from Ser No. 85-102 Application Based 15%, 18 Qs from Ser No. 103-120

Important Points to Remember after APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Exam

Result will be published on the official website - www.awesindia.com

Release of Score Card

The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

A Score Card will make candidates eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

Once the candidate is possession of a CSB card on successful clearing of the online examination, the candidate would need to look for vacancy announcements by the Army Public School of their choice/ neighborhood. For this, they may contact the school/ check the website of the schools concerned or look for advertisement on the news papers.

Note: Holding a Score Card by itself does not entitle you to appointment as teacher in any Army Public School. It only renders you eligible for Stages 2 & 3 of the selection process.

In addition to fresh candidates, the following may also appear for the screening test:

(i) Holders of Score Cards who want to improve their scores.

(ii) Those desirous of upgrading themselves. For E.g. a candidate holding Score Card of TGT may now want to obtain a card for PGT, having acquired additional qualification.

Interview

The respective schools shall announce the vacancies available through various means like Local Newspapers, the School Website, Notice board etc. Candidates would have to apply in response to these announcements. The interviews may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held as per discretion of the local management.

Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency

For Language teachers, written test comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Note:

To qualify for interview and evaluation of teaching skills, the candidates have to pass a Screening Examination. Stage 2 and 3 of selection shall be conducted by the respective schools/their controlling management usually between the months of November to March. Application form for the same shall be available on school websites accordingly.

The above analysis of the Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam held on 19th February 2022 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the Online Screening Exam.