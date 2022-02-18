Army Public School AWES 2022 PGT/TGT/PRT Exam on 19th & 20th February: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to Score High Marks

Army Public School AWES 2022 PGT/TGT/PRT Exam on 19 th & 20 th February: Get the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Exam. The Screening Exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format.

Army Public School AWES 2022 PGT/TGT/PRT Exam on 19th & 20th February: Cracking Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Screening Exam with flying colors.

The Screening Exam for 8700 PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts will be conducted by AWES on 19th & 20th February 2022. The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES 2022 Exam:

Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES 2022 Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks Type of Questions PGT/ TGT Part A General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Objective Part B Specific to subject 90 Objective PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90 Objective

Note:

Scores will be normalized to 100. There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Part A and Part B will be available together and the candidates have freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer. To qualify for a post, the candidate must score minimum 50% marks in each part.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Screening Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important letter and essay topics for you, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

For Part A Section of PGT/TGT/PRT:

Mental Ability: Analogy, Classification, Series, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Direction sense test, Logical Venn Diagrams, Alphabet test, Sitting Arrangements, Mathematical Operations, Arithmetic Reasoning, Inserting Missing Characters or Number, Ranking and Time Sequence Test and Eligibility Test.

Analogy, Classification, Series, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Direction sense test, Logical Venn Diagrams, Alphabet test, Sitting Arrangements, Mathematical Operations, Arithmetic Reasoning, Inserting Missing Characters or Number, Ranking and Time Sequence Test and Eligibility Test. General Awareness: Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene General Polity, Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc.

Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene General Polity, Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc. English Comprehension: Vocabulary, Grammar – Verb, Adverb, Preposition, Subject Verb agreement, tenses, Error Correction/ recognition, Proficiency in English, Comprehension, Synonyms and Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Sentence Rearrangement, etc.

Vocabulary, Grammar – Verb, Adverb, Preposition, Subject Verb agreement, tenses, Error Correction/ recognition, Proficiency in English, Comprehension, Synonyms and Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Sentence Rearrangement, etc. Educational Concepts & Methodology: Materials development and syllabus design, Teacher education and critical pedagogy, Technology and language teaching, Sociocultural Theory of language learning, Classroom Management, English for Specific Purposes (ESP)/ English for Academic Purposes (EAP), Strategies-based instruction, Integrated language skills, Reflective language teaching and Needs Analysis.

For Part B Section of PGT/TGT:

The Part B of the online screening exam will carry multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for PGT or TGT posts. The list of subjects are Biotechnology, Psychology, Home Science, Physical education, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Commerce, History, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, Biology, English and Computer Science Informatics

2. Time Management

You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during examination.

3. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

4. Avoid any Guess Works

Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Remember, there will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. You can also use method of elimination in confusing options and try to get answers by it.

5. Maintain your Speed and Accuracy

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from http://aps-csb.in. The same should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.