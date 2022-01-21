JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

AWES 2022 Teacher Recruitment Registration Process: Apply Online for 8700 PGT/TGT/PRT Vacancies in Army Public Schools

AWES 2022 Teacher Recruitment Registration Process: Candidates can apply till 28th January 2022 for 8700 PGT/TGT/PRT Vacancies in Army Public Schools. Check the step-by-step process and some relevant information needed while filling out the online application form.

Created On: Jan 21, 2022 17:13 IST
AWES 2022 Teacher Recruitment Registration Process
AWES 2022 Teacher Recruitment Registration Process

AWES 2022 Teacher Recruitment Registration Process: This year AWES will conduct online exam for around 8700 teaching posts - PGT/ TGT/ PRT for 136 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India scheduled on 19th & 20th February 2022. Candidates can apply for this exam from 7th Jan to 28th Jan 2022.

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

Below are important Dates for AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Recruitment Process:

Organization 

AWES Army School (Army Welfare Education Society) 

Total Vacancies 

8700 

Application Begin 

7th January 2022 

Last Date to Apply Online 

28th January 2022 

Direct Link to Apply Online

Last Date for Fee Payment 

28th January 2022 

Exam Fee. ₹385/- (Non-Refundable)

Mock Test Link

1st February 2022

Admit Card Available 

10th February 2022 

Exam Date 

19th & 20th February 2022 

Publication of Result

28th february 2022

Check NVS 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Citeria

Pre-requisites before filling the AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Application Form:

Before beginning the process of filling the form, please keep the following information ready with you:

(a) For profile registration, you need to have a valid Mobile Number & Email ID

(b) You will receive OTP on your Mobile number & Email ID for verification

(c) You can edit your Post/Other details any time before submitting, except Basic Details (First Page).

(d) While entering the required information in On-line form, you will be asked by system to attach the following documents: -

(i) Photographs and signatures

(ii) Proof of date of birth

(iii) Certificates of academic qualifications

(e) The system will then ask you to pay the exam fee ON-LINE. Payment options are UPI/Debit/Credit Cards/ Net banking. A payment gateway has been integrated with the web-site for the purpose and candidates will be guided through the payment process.

(f) Once registration is completed, you will get a confirmation that registration is successful. You will also be informed through e-mail and SMS regarding the same.

(g) You may seek assistance till the examination from the following HELPLINE numbers: +91 62680 30939, +91 62680 03264, +91 62631 78414, +91 62680 62129

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at the Step-by-Step Process of filling AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Online Application Form:

Step-1: Go to the official website of Army Public School (AWES)

Candidates need to visit www.awesindia.com and click on the link OST (Online Screening Test) for Selection of Teachers in Army Public Schools - CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Step-2: Sign Up

- Please use this step to give general information about yourself to register the profile.

-  For profile registration, you need to have a valid Mobile Number.

-  Candidates can edit their details any time before submitting, except Basic Details (First Page).

- After entering the required information in On-line form, submit the form by clicking on SUBMIT button.

- A SMS containing application number and login ID information is forwarded at your registered Mobile No.

Note: Please note down the application number carefully as you need to essentially mention it in all your future correspondence/queries related to your application form.

Step-3: Fill Registration Form and upload Documents

- Fill all the required fields in the registration form.

- Fill education qualification details prescribed for applied Course.

- Upload Passport size Photograph:- (jpg or png, Maximum 50 KB).

- Upload Signature:- (jpg or png, Maximum 50 KB).

- After you click on preview & Submit button then you will be redirected to Preview Application page.

Once you have filled the complete form, we suggest you once again check the complete data entered by clicking on VIEW/MODIFY button. Once you are sure that all the data entered is accurate, you will have to accept a declaration and click on I AGREE. Once you confirm, your form will get finally SUBMITTED and no change in the data is possible after this submit. Here you can click on PREVIEW button to view your filled form. If you wish, you can PRINT your filled form and keep a copy with you for reference.

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies have been announced under AWES 2022 PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher Recruitment Process?

8700 Vacancies

Q2. Which is the official website for Applying to AWES 2022 Teacher Recruitment Process?

www.awesindia.com

Q3. What are the registration dates for Army Public School (AWES) PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Recruitment?

7th Jan to 28th Jan 2022
