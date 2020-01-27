Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020 Released @irrigationassam.cbtexam.in, Exam on Feb 01/02

Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020 Download: Irrigation Department, Assam has released the admit card for the recruitment of Section Assistant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assam Govt. Section Assistant posts can download the admit card from the official website of Irrigation Department, Assam- irrigationassam.cbtexam.in.

In order to download the Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020, candidates would require furnishing their login id and other credentials on the official website. The Irrigation Department, Assam Section Assistant post exam is to be held on February 1 & 2, 2020 in all districts in the state.

It is to be noted that Irrigation Department, Assam had invited applications for the 643 posts of Section Asst and Others. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

All such candidates who have applied for Section Assistant posts under Irrigation Department, Assam, can download their admit card from the official website on which they can get all the details about the exam. You can also download your admit card from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020





Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://irrigationassam.cbtexam.in/Home/index.html

Click on the link http://irrigationassam.cbtexam.in/Candidate/ExistingUser.aspx given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – login id and Password.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card.

Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Irrigation Department, Assam for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Section Assistant posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.