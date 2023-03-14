Assam Police Admit Card 2023 Today: Check SLPRB PST/TPT Details for Grade 4 Posts

Assam Police Admit Card 2023 will be released on 14 March 2023. Get Direct Link to Download SLPRB PST/TPT Admit Card Here.

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police is releasing the Admit Card for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for the post of Cook, Barber, Water Carrier, Dhobi, Pump Operator, Safai Karmachari, Cobbler, Sweeper, and other Grade IV Staff Posts on March 14, 2023 on its official website i.e. https://slprbassam.in. Assam Police PST TPT will start on March 20, 2023. Candidates will have to appear for their PST TPT at the venue mentioned on their admit cards.

Candidates would be able to download their Admit Cards which will be available on SLPRB Website i.e. slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Admit Card Download Click Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: How To Download SLPRB PST TPT Admit Card 2023 ?



Step 1: Visit the website of the SLPRB - slprbassam.in

Step 2: Go to admit card download portal

Step 3: Enter your phone number or email ID or application ID

Step 4: Download SLPRB Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future use

Assam Police Grade 4 PST TPT 2023

The candidates will be called for the measurement of height, weight & chest (Chest measurement is only for male) using the latest technology under PST. After this the candidate will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like Knocked Knee, Vision Test, Colour Blindness Test, Flatfoot, Varicose Vein, Physical Deformities etc. Once a candidate clears the PST, he/she will have to appear in the next Trade Efficiency Test in their respective trade.



The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 458 vacancies for Grade 4 Staff in Assam Police, 360 posts of Grade IV Staff for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, 97 posts of Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam 13 posts of Safai Karmachari under F&ES, Assam, 6 posts of Safai Karmachari under Prison Department, Assam and 28 posts of Sweeper under Forest Department, Assam.