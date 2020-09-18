Assam Police Recruitment 2020 for 444 Steno, Grade 4 and Other Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Stenographer, Tech. Assistant,Statistical Assistant, Pharmacist, Instructor-Stenography, Junior Instructor,Junior Assistant, Hostel Superintendent -Cum- Physical Training Instructor, Store Keeper, Librarian, Dresser and Grade-IV in the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website @slprbassam.in from 21 September 2020. The last date of receiving application will be 10 October 2020

Notification Number - SLPRB/ Rec/Grade-III & IV/ ECT/2020/

Important Dates

Starting Date of Assam Police Online Application – 21 September 2020

Last Date of Submitting Assam Police Online Application – 10 October 2020

Assam Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 131 Posts

Stenographer (English), Grade-III (HQ Level) - 2 Posts

Tech. Assistant (HQ) - 4 Posts

Statistical Assistant (Employment Wing) - 30 Posts

Pharmacist (ITI) - 12 Posts

Instructor-Stenography (English) - 8 Posts

Junior Instructor - 92 Posts

Junior Assistant (HQ) - 28 Posts

Junior Assistant (ITI) - 13 Posts

Junior Assistant (Zone Level Employment Exchanges) - 99 Posts

Hostel Superintendent -Cum- Physical Training Instructor 3 Posts

Store Keeper (ITI) - 10 Posts

Librarian (ITI) - 1

Dresser (ITI) - 4 Posts

Grade-IV (Workshop Attendant/Store Attendant ITI) - 26 Posts

Grade IV (HQ) - 18 Posts

Grade IV (ITI) - 39 Posts

Grade IV (Zone Level Employment Exchanges) - 55 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Grade 4 and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer (English), Grade-III (Head Quarter) - Graduate in any discipline from recognized University/Institute. NCVT passed certificate from recognized ITI of Assam with 40 wpm computer type-speed and 120 wpm in shorthand in English.

Tech. Assistant (Head Quarter) - Passed HSLC or Equivalent Certificate from recognized Board/Institute. Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 3 years industrial experience which include teaching experience up to 2 years is essential.

Statistical Assistant (Employment Wing) - Graduate from recognized university with Economics or Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subject in Graduation.

Pharmacist (ITI) - Higher Secondary passed from recognized University/Board/Council. Diploma in pharmacy from recognized Board/Institute. Must have one year experience of in relevant field.

Instructor-Stenography (English) - B. Voc./Degree in Commerce/Arts (with shorthand & Typing) from a UGC recognized University with 1 year experience in the relevant field. Or Diploma (minimum 2 years) in Commercial practice from recognized board or relevant Advance Diploma (Vocational) with 2 years experience in relevant field. Or National Trade Certificate/ National Apprenticeship certificate in relevant trade with 3 years experience in the relevant field. Relevant National Craft Instructor Training Certificate (NCIC) for all the Category of above mentioned qualification is preferable.

Junior Instructor - Passed HSLC or Equivalent Certificate from recognized Board/Institute. Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate in appropriate trade- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant(COPA), Cutting & Sewing (Sewing Technology), Draughtsman Civil, Draughtsman Mechanics, Electrician, Engg. Drawing, Fitter, Hair & Skin care, Information Technology & Electronics System Maintenance/Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance, Machinist, Mech. Electronics, Mech. Tractor, Mech. Instrument, Mech. Motor Vehicle, Plumber, Refrigeration & Air Conditioner, Sec. Practice, Turner, Welder, Wireman, Surveyor, Mech. Diesel, Photography, Embroidery & Needle works (Surface Ornamentation), and Dress Making Trades.

Junior Assistant (HQ) / Junior Assistant (ITI) / Junior Assistant (Zone Level Employment Exchanges) - Graduate in any discipline from recognized university or any examination declared equivalent. Minimum 6 (six) months certificate in Computer course from recognized institute.

Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Instructor - Graduate in Physical Education from recognized University or any examination declared equivalent.

Store Keeper (ITI): Passed HSLC or Equivalent Certificate from recognized Board/Institute and 6 months Computer Certificate is essential. NCVT passed from recognized ITI in any trade is essential. 3 (three) years professional experience in handling industrial store with knowledge of inventory control from recognized establishment. OR 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized institute with 1 year experience in handling Industrial Store with knowledge of inventory control from recognized establishment and 06 (Six) months computer certificate is essential.

Librarian (ITI): Higher Secondary passed from recognized University/ Board/ Council and Diploma in Library Science. Must have 1 (one) year experience of using computer and Computer Application having Library Software and Digital Library management system.

Dresser (ITI) - Passed HSLC or Equivalent Certificate from recognized Board/Institute. Certificate of Dresser from recognized Institute or 5 years working knowledge in any Hospital / Nursing Home as Dresser.

Grade-IV - Grade-IV (HQ) / ITI and Zone Level Employment Exchanges - Class VIII Passed from Govt. recognized School or any examination declared equivalent.

Workshop attendant/ Store attendant - Class VIII Passed from Govt. recognized School or any examination declared equivalent.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for Assam Police Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of two phases of Tests (i) First Phase Test and (ii) Second Phase Test.

First Phase Test - It is a written test of 100 marks with 100 questions and will be completely OMR based. Each question will carry 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ (half) mark for each wrong answer

Second Phase Test -The SECOND PHASE TEST will be computer based exam to test the knowledge of posts applied and proficiency in computer operations.

The final merit list will be prepared posts and category wise on the total marks scored in First Phase/Written Test and Second Phase/ Practical Test

How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2020 ?

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 21 September to 10 October 2020.

Assam Police Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - on 21 September 2020