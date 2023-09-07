Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Application Begins for 332 SI, Constable & Other posts at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 332 Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and Constable posts. Candidates can apply online from 1 to 15 September 2023 on the official website of ASLPRS, slprbassam.in. Get all the details for Assam Police Recruitment 2023 here.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications for the post of Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and Constable. The registration process began on 01 September and will conclude on 15 September 2023. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of ASLPRS, slprbassam.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 332 vacancies will be filled.

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board conducts Assam Police Exam to recruit qualified candidates for various positions like Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and Constable. The official notification was released on 25 August 2023 on the official website. Now, the officials have opened the registration window which will close on 15 September. The exam date will be released in the due course.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Notification

The officials released the Assam Police SI Notification 2023 in the PDF format mentioning all the details like selection process, syllabus, salary, apply online process etc. Go through the Assam Police Notification PDF to get a thorough understanding of the recruitment process.

Assam Police Vacancy 2023

The exam conducting authority is inviting applications for 332 vacancies. Of which 2 are reserved for the position of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B), and 200 for Constable (B).

Post-wise Assam Police Vacancy Inspector 2 Sub-Inspector 60 Head Constable 70 Constable 200 Total Vacancies 332

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The maximum age limit for Assam Police Recruitment is capped at 50 years which means candidates must be born on or after 1 January 1973.

Assam Police 2023 Qualifications

The educational qualification requirements for Assam Police Eligibility are as follows:

Civil Education (For all posts): HSLC or equivalent.

Service Qualification: The service qualifications differ based on the post you are applying for.

For the posts of Constable and Head Constable: Aspirants who retired in the rank of Sepoy to Havildar in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force are eligible to apply for posts of Constable and Head Constable.

For the posts of Sub-Inspector and Inspector: Applicants who retired in the rank of Naib Subedar or above in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Inspector.

How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2023

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to apply for Assam Police Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in or click on the link shared below.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link and enter your basic details to register yourself.

Step 3: Login using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload the scanned documents.

Step 5: Review and submit it. Download your Assam Police Application Form for future purposes.

Candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

Candidates must note that the applications have to be submitted online. The officials will not entertain applications submitted via any other mode. The direct link to apply online for Assam Police Recruitment 2023 is provided below for your convenience.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the Oral/Interview. Preference will be given to those who has background in Military Police, Special Forces, those with special skills, Training and who are below 45 years of age.