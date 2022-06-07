Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman 2022 Application Started @assamrifles.gov.in: Check Eligibility & How to Apply for 1380 Vacancies

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman 2022 Application Started on 6th June 2022 for eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up of 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2022 Latest News: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong is inviting applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Online Applications for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 have started on 6th June 2022. Candidates will be able to apply online till 20th July 2022.

The Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Online Application was open from 26th March to 30th April 2022. A total of 104 vacancies will be filled up in sports disciplines for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) under Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 in Assam Rifles.

In this article, we have shared the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Technical and Tradesmen Eligibility, State-wise Details of all Trades, and How to Apply for 1380 Vacancies.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 17th March 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 30th April 2022

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 13th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th June 2022 Application End Date 20th July 2022 (11:59 PM)

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022

Post Age Education Qualification Bridge & Road 18 to 23 years 10th Pass + Diploma In Civil Engineering for Bridge Clerk 18 to 25 years 12th Pass + English Typing @35 WPM & Hindi Typing @30 WPM Religious Teacher 18 to 25 years Graduate with Related Subjects Operator Radio & Line 18 to 25 years 10th Pass + ITI in Related Field or 12th Pass with Non-Medical Radio Mechanic 18 to 25 years 10th Pass + Diploma in Related Field or 12th Pass with Non-Medical Armourer 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Laboratory Assistant 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Nursing Assistant 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Veterinary Field Assistant 18 to 25 years 12th Pass + Diploma in Veterinary Science AYA (Para-Medical) 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Washerman 18 to 25 years 10th Pass

NOTE: Age Limit and Cut-off Date – As on 1st August 2022, candidates must be 18 to 23 years of age. Candidates must not be born earlier than 1st August 1999 and later than 1st August 2004.

Age Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation Criteria SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Serving Assam Rifles Personnel GEN/OBC Upto 40 Years for Clerk; Upto 35 Years for Religious Teacher SC/ST Upto 45 Years for Clerk; Upto 35 Years for Religious Teacher Ex-Servicemen UR/GEN 3 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. OBC 6 Years (3+3) years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. SC/ST 8 Years (3+5) years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 State-wise Vacancy (All Trades)

Below candidates can check the State-wise and Category-wise details for all Trades under the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022.

State SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total Andaman & Nicobar 0 0 0 0 1 1 Andhra Pradesh 13 6 16 6 31 72 Arunachal Pradesh 1 19 1 4 17 42 Assam 4 9 14 6 24 57 Bihar 17 0 29 11 50 107 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 2 2 Chhattisgarh 5 9 2 2 14 32 Dadar and Haveli 0 0 0 0 1 1 Delhi 2 0 5 1 4 12 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 1 1 Goa 0 0 0 0 3 3 Gujarat 5 7 14 4 20 50 Haryana 3 0 4 1 6 14 Himachal Pradesh 1 0 1 0 2 4 Jammu & Kashmir 2 3 9 3 9 26 Jharkhand 6 16 6 5 20 53 Karnataka 9 2 15 5 20 51 Kerala 5 0 11 3 20 39 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 1 1 Madhya Pradesh 7 12 6 4 18 47 Maharashtra 7 8 19 7 30 71 Manipur 3 26 11 8 31 79 Meghalaya 0 3 0 1 3 7 Mizoram 1 32 5 7 40 85 Nagaland 2 47 4 9 53 115 Odisha 8 14 6 4 19 51 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 2 2 Punjab 7 0 3 2 6 18 Rajasthan 7 6 8 4 16 41 Tamil Nadu 12 1 14 5 25 57 Telangana 8 1 12 4 21 46 Tripura 1 2 0 1 3 7 Uttar Pradesh 25 3 32 12 51 123 Uttarakhand 1 0 1 1 4 7 West Bengal 13 3 13 6 21 56

Trade applicable for Assam Rifles Serving Personnel (Departmental Candidates)

Assam Rifles serving personnel (Departmental Candidates can apply for the trades (Clerk and Religious Teacher) for their State/Category if they meet the eligibility criteria for these posts.

Applications received for any other posts will be rejected. Departmental candidates are required to apply for NOC to their CO/OC of Unit. NOC will be issued by Col (Record) HQ DGAR in the devised format. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria laid down for the applied post and based on service records entry will only be issued NOC by Col (Rec), HQ DGAR after Written Recommendation from his/her CO/OC Unit through the proper channel. Departmental candidates may avail of age relaxation only as per the ‘Serving Assam Rifles Personnel’ clause.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2022

(i) To apply, fill up the online application by clicking on 'ONLINE APPLICATION" option on the home page under ‘Join Assam Rifles’. The candidates will fill the requisite details as prescribed in the application form.

(ii) After filling up the application, the candidates have the option to make online payment via link given for online payment or alternatively the payment can be made at any SBI counters as well. In both the options the candidate will have to upload copy of the challan or receipt online. ln case of non-uploading of receipt / challan during online registration, the candidature of such applicants will be rejected.

(iii) All further information regarding conduct of various events of the recruitment rally will be intimated to the candidates through notification on website, email and SMS only. Hence, providing functional/ in use Email lD and mobile phone number in Online Application Form by the applicants is mandatory.

(iv) Candidates while reporting for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Trade Test (Skill Test), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME) as per applicable will produce original copy of payment receipt / challan for official records. The Departmental candidates MUST bring their NOC while attending PET/PST.

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Application Form