Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman 2022 Application Started @assamrifles.gov.in: Check Eligibility & How to Apply for 1380 Vacancies

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman 2022 Application Started on 6th June 2022 for eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up of 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts.

Updated: Jun 7, 2022 17:41 IST
Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Eligibility Criteria

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2022 Latest News: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong is inviting applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Online Applications for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 have started on 6th June 2022. Candidates will be able to apply online till 20th July 2022.

The Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Online Application was open from 26th March to 30th April 2022. A total of 104 vacancies will be filled up in sports disciplines for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) under Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 in Assam Rifles.

In this article, we have shared the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Technical and Tradesmen Eligibility, State-wise Details of all Trades, and How to Apply for 1380 Vacancies.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release

17th March 2022

Application Start Date

26th March 2022

Application End Date

30th April 2022

 

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release

13th April 2022

Application Start Date

6th June 2022

Application End Date

20th July 2022 (11:59 PM)

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022

Post

Age

Education Qualification

Bridge & Road

18 to 23 years

10th Pass + Diploma In Civil Engineering for Bridge

Clerk

18 to 25 years

12th Pass + English Typing @35 WPM & Hindi Typing @30 WPM

Religious Teacher

18 to 25 years

Graduate with Related Subjects

Operator Radio & Line

18 to 25 years

10th Pass + ITI in Related Field or 12th Pass with Non-Medical

Radio Mechanic

18 to 25 years

10th Pass + Diploma in Related Field or 12th Pass with Non-Medical

Armourer

18 to 23 years

10th Pass

Laboratory Assistant

18 to 23 years

10th Pass

Nursing Assistant

18 to 23 years

10th Pass

Veterinary Field Assistant

18 to 25 years

12th Pass + Diploma in Veterinary Science

AYA (Para-Medical)

18 to 23 years

10th Pass

Washerman

18 to 25 years

10th Pass

NOTE: Age Limit and Cut-off Date – As on 1st August 2022, candidates must be 18 to 23 years of age. Candidates must not be born earlier than 1st August 1999 and later than 1st August 2004.

Age Relaxation

Category

Age Relaxation Criteria

SC/ST

5 Years

OBC

3 Years

Serving Assam Rifles Personnel

GEN/OBC

Upto 40 Years for Clerk; Upto 35 Years for Religious Teacher

SC/ST

Upto 45 Years for Clerk; Upto 35 Years for Religious Teacher

Ex-Servicemen

UR/GEN

3 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.

OBC

6 Years (3+3) years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.

SC/ST

8 Years (3+5) years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.

Also Read: Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 State-wise Vacancy (All Trades)

Below candidates can check the State-wise and Category-wise details for all Trades under the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022.

State

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total

Andaman & Nicobar

0

0

0

0

1

1

Andhra Pradesh

13

6

16

6

31

72

Arunachal Pradesh

1

19

1

4

17

42

Assam

4

9

14

6

24

57

Bihar

17

0

29

11

50

107

Chandigarh

0

0

0

0

2

2

Chhattisgarh

5

9

2

2

14

32

Dadar and Haveli

0

0

0

0

1

1

Delhi

2

0

5

1

4

12

Daman & Diu

0

0

0

0

1

1

Goa

0

0

0

0

3

3

Gujarat

5

7

14

4

20

50

Haryana

3

0

4

1

6

14

Himachal Pradesh

1

0

1

0

2

4

Jammu & Kashmir

2

3

9

3

9

26

Jharkhand

6

16

6

5

20

53

Karnataka

9

2

15

5

20

51

Kerala

5

0

11

3

20

39

Lakshadweep

0

0

0

0

1

1

Madhya Pradesh

7

12

6

4

18

47

Maharashtra

7

8

19

7

30

71

Manipur

3

26

11

8

31

79

Meghalaya

0

3

0

1

3

7

Mizoram

1

32

5

7

40

85

Nagaland

2

47

4

9

53

115

Odisha

8

14

6

4

19

51

Puducherry

0

0

0

0

2

2

Punjab

7

0

3

2

6

18

Rajasthan

7

6

8

4

16

41

Tamil Nadu

12

1

14

5

25

57

Telangana

8

1

12

4

21

46

Tripura

1

2

0

1

3

7

Uttar Pradesh

25

3

32

12

51

123

Uttarakhand

1

0

1

1

4

7

West Bengal

13

3

13

6

21

56

Trade applicable for Assam Rifles Serving Personnel (Departmental Candidates)

Assam Rifles serving personnel (Departmental Candidates can apply for the trades (Clerk and Religious Teacher) for their State/Category if they meet the eligibility criteria for these posts.

Applications received for any other posts will be rejected. Departmental candidates are required to apply for NOC to their CO/OC of Unit. NOC will be issued by Col (Record) HQ DGAR in the devised format. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria laid down for the applied post and based on service records entry will only be issued NOC by Col (Rec), HQ DGAR after Written Recommendation from his/her CO/OC Unit through the proper channel. Departmental candidates may avail of age relaxation only as per the ‘Serving Assam Rifles Personnel’ clause.

Check Selection Process, Height, Weight, Chest for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen vacancies

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2022

(i) To apply, fill up the online application by clicking on 'ONLINE APPLICATION" option on the home page under ‘Join Assam Rifles’. The candidates will fill the requisite details as prescribed in the application form.

(ii) After filling up the application, the candidates have the option to make online payment via link given for online payment or alternatively the payment can be made at any SBI counters as well. In both the options the candidate will have to upload copy of the challan or receipt online. ln case of non-uploading of receipt / challan during online registration, the candidature of such applicants will be rejected.

(iii) All further information regarding conduct of various events of the recruitment rally will be intimated to the candidates through notification on website, email and SMS only. Hence, providing functional/ in use Email lD and mobile phone number in Online Application Form by the applicants is mandatory.

(iv) Candidates while reporting for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Trade Test (Skill Test), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME) as per applicable will produce original copy of payment receipt / challan for official records. The Departmental candidates MUST bring their NOC while attending PET/PST.  

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Application Form

Take Free Online Assam Rifles 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
