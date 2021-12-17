Bank of Baroda 2021 Registration open till 28th Dec: Apply online for BOB Specialist IT Officers 52 vacancies

Bank of Baroda 2021 SO IT Officers application registration is open till 28 th December 2021 . Apply online for BOB SO IT Officers. Read Eligibility, Vacancies, Reservation of Posts, How to Apply, Selection Procedure, Salary & Perks, Roles & Responsibilities, and Exam Pattern.

Bank of Baroda 2021 Registration for Specialist IT Officers started on 8th December 2021 and the last date for online registration & fee payment is 28th December 2021. Bank of Baroda will be filling up 52 vacancies of Specialist IT Officers on a regular & contract basis. The posts include Quality Assurance Lead, Quality Assurance Engineers, Developer (Full Stack Java), Developer (Mobile Application Development), UI/UX Designer, Cloud Engineer, Application Architect, Enterprise Architect, Technology Architect, Infrastructure Architect, and Integration Expert. In this article, we have shared the Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers Notification Details such as Eligibility, Vacancies, Age Limit, Work Experience, Reservation of Posts, How to Apply, Selection Procedure, Salary & Perks, Roles & Responsibilities, and Exam Pattern.

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021: Important Dates

Event Important Dates Online registration of application date 8th December 2021 Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees 28th December 2021

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021 Eligibility: Vacancies, Age Limit, Education, Work Experience

SL Post Grade/ Scale Nature of Engagement Vacancies Age EDUCATION EXPERIENCE 1 Quality Assurance Lead MMG/S-III Regular 2 Minimum Age – 28 & Maximum Age – 40 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 6 years of experience out of which at least 3 years’ experience in product/project management 2 Quality Assurance Engineers MMG/S-II Regular 6 Minimum Age – 25 & Maximum Age – 35 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 03 years of experience in software testing for Scale II JMG/S-I Regular 6 Minimum Age – 23 & Maximum Age – 30 Minimum 01 years of experience in software testing for Scale I 3 Developer (Full Stack Java) MMG/S-III Regular 6 Minimum Age – 28 & Maximum Age – 40 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III MMG/S-II Regular 6 Minimum Age – 25 & Maximum Age – 35 Minimum 03 years of experience in software development for Scale II 4 Developer (Mobile Application Development) MMG/S-III Regular 4 Minimum Age – 28 & Maximum Age – 40 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III MMG/S-II Regular 8 Minimum Age – 25 & Maximum Age – 35 Minimum 03 years of experience in software development for Scale II 5 UI/UX Designer MMG/S-III Regular 1 Minimum Age – 28 & Maximum Age – 40 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 06 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles for Scale III MMG/S-II Regular 1 Minimum Age – 25 & Maximum Age – 35 Minimum 03 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles for Scale II 6 Cloud Engineer - Contractual 2 Minimum Age – 32 & Maximum Age – 45 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in the field of cloud computing. 7 Application Architect - Contractual 2 Minimum Age – 32 & Maximum Age – 45 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience as Application Architect. • Experience as Application Architect in Alternate Delivery Channels (eg: CBS, LOS, LMS etc.) will be preferred. • Experience in AGILE Methodology/Core JAVA/LINUX/UNIX Server preferred 8 Enterprise Architect - Contractual 2 Minimum Age – 32 & Maximum Age – 45 B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in architecting, designing and managing banking platforms 9 Technology Architect - Contractual 2 Minimum Age – 32 & Maximum Age – 45 B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in architecting, designing and managing banking platforms 10 Infrastructure Architect - Contractual 2 Minimum Age – 32 & Maximum Age – 45 B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology Candidates with Professional certifications on OS (Unix/Linux), Middleware, Storage, Load Balancer will be preferred Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in designing and building large IT infrastructure projects 11 Integration Expert - Contractual 2 Minimum Age – 32 & Maximum Age – 45 B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in integration process of banking platforms.

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Category Age Relaxation (years) Scheduled Caste 5 Scheduled Tribe 5 Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 Persons with Disability (PWD) Gen/EWS – 10, OBC – 13, SC/ST - 15 Ex-servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment Gen/EWS – 5, OBC – 8, SC/ST - 10

Nationality / Citizenship

As on 1st December 2021, a candidate must be either

i) a Citizen of India or

ii) a subject of Nepal or

iii) subject of Bhutan or

iv) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Candidates belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021: Reservation of Posts

For Regular Positions

Grade/ Scale SC ST OBC EWS UR TOTAL OUT OF WHICH OC VI HI ID MMG/S-III 1 -- 3 1 8 13 -- -- -- -- MMG/S-II 3 1 5 2 10 21 1 -- -- -- JMG/S-I -- -- 1 -- 5 6 -- -- -- --

For Contractual Positions

SC ST OBC EWS UR TOTAL OUT OF WHICH OC VI HI ID 1 -- 3 1 7 12 -- -- -- --

Abbreviations: MMG/S III–Middle Management Grade/ Scale III, MMG/S II–Middle Management Grade/ Scale-II, JMG/S I–Junior Management Grade/ Scale I, SC - Scheduled Caste, ST - Scheduled Tribe, OBC - Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), UR- Unreserved, EWS-Economically Weaker Sections

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply only online for the Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers (regular or contractual vacancies) from 8th December 2021 to 28th December 2021 on the online link below:

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021 – Application Link

Candidates are required to apply Online through the website www.bankofbaroda.co.in. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. Candidates should scan their photograph and signature, ensuring that both the photograph (4.5cmX3.5cm) and signature adhere to the required specifications as given in Annexure-II to this Advertisement. Signature in CAPITAL LETTERS shall NOT be accepted. Carefully fill in the necessary details in the Online Application Form at the appropriate places and submit the same Online. Use of special characters while filling the form will not be allowed. In case the candidate is unable to fill in the application form in one go, he/ she can save the data already entered.

Application Fee

Category of Applicant Amount of Fees/ Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) Rs.100/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges GEN/ OBC /EWS Rs.600/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021: Selection Procedure

For Regular Vacancies: The selection procedure for Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officer includes an online test (4 sections) for Regular vacancies in JMGS-I, MMGS-II and MMGS-III only followed by a psychometric test or any other test suitable for the further selection process. The shortlisted candidates will be called for a Group Discussion and/or Interview.

For Contractual Vacancies: The selection procedure for Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officer will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interview and/or Group Discussion and/or other selection methods.

NOTE: For those selected on a Regular basis, they will be required to mandatorily execute a Service Bond as under: ‘Serve for a minimum period of -3- years in the Bank after joining the services or in lieu thereof an amount of R 1.5 Lacs’.

Service Bond For those selected on a Regular basis, they will be required to mandatorily execute a Service Bond as under: ‘Serve for a minimum period of -3- years in the Bank after joining the services or in lieu thereof an amount of R 1.5 Lacs’. Probation Period For Regular Vacancies: The selected candidate will be on probation for a period of 12 months (1 year) of active service from the date of his/ her joining the Bank. For Contractual Vacancies: The selected candidate will be on probation for a period of 06 months of active service from the date of his/ her joining the Bank Terms of Contractual Engagement Contractual Engagement will be for a period of 3 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank. Location of Posting The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the posting may be subject to change/modification depending on Bank’s requirement from time to time and the selected candidate is liable for transfer/posting anywhere in India.

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021: Salary & Perks

PayScale (as amended from time to time)

For Regular Positions

JMG/S-I : Rs 36000 x 1490 (7) – 46430 x 1740 (2) – 49910 x 1990 (7) - 63840

MMG/S-II : Rs 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMG/S-III: Rs 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

Perks (as amended from time to time)

For Regular Positions

At present, monthly CTC at the initial level of JMG/S-I, MMG/S-II, MMG/S-III including DA, Special Allowance, HRA, CCA and all perks and benefits like quarters facility (in place of HRA) for Officers, Conveyance, Medical Aid, LTC, etc admissible as per rules of the Bank which are amended from time to time. Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting.

At present, monthly CTC at the initial level of JMG/S-I, MMG/S-II, MMG/S-III in Mumbai is as below:

JMG/S-I: Rs 1.17 lacs/- per month

MMG/S-II: Rs 1.48 lacs /- per month

MMG/S-III: Rs 1.78 lacs/- per month

For Contractual Positions

Remuneration will be offered based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate, and market benchmarks for the respective posts and shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates.

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021: Roles & Responsibilities

For each job profile under the Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021, the roles & responsibilities and job skills are different. Candidates can refer to the Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officer 2021 Notification below for detailed information on each post.

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021 Notification PDF

Bank of Baroda Specialist IT Officers 2021: Exam Pattern

Section Name of the Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Version 1 Reasoning 25 25 150 Minutes Bilingual 2 English Language 25 25 English 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 Bilingual 4 Professional Knowledge 75 150 Bilingual Total 150 225

NOTE:

(i) The exam date of the Online Test will be advised/notified

(ii) The medium of exam for all above tests except the English Language will be available bilingually (English and Hindi).

(iii) Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude are qualifying in nature. Marks secured in these three tests will not be considered for the final result. The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the sections would be 40% for General Category and 35% for Reserved Category.

(iv) Marks obtained in the Professional Knowledge test will be considered for shortlisting the candidates for participation in the further selection process and drawing the rank list.

(v) There will be a penalty for wrong answers in the Professional Knowledge section. For each wrong answer, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank (no answer is given by the candidate), there will be no penalty for that question.