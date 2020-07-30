Bank of Baroda Medical Consultant Recruitment 2020: Apply @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Medical Consultant Recruitment 2020: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Consultant at Hyderabad. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 3 September 2020

Bank of Baroda Medical Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Consultant - 1 Post

Bank of Baroda Medical Consultant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding M.D. in general medicine (P.G. Qualification recognized by Medical Council of India) with at least three years’ experience after passing M.D.

Age Limit - should not be more than 55 years of age

Bank of Baroda Medical Consultant Recruitment 2020 Remuneration

MD (Medicine) - Rs. 30000 p.m.

MBBS (Medicine) - Rs. 25000 p.m.

How to apply for Baroda Medical Consultant Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Manager (HRM) Zonal Office HRM Department, Hyderabad Zone, 3-6-289 1st Floor Kareem Manzil, Old MLA Quarters Road Hyderguda, Hyderabad - 500029 latest by 3 September 2020.

