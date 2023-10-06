BU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya UG and PG Result at bubhopal.ac.in

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023 OUT: Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, MBA, B.Sc, B.Ed on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023: Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, formally University of Bhopal, commonly known as Bhopal University has recently declared the results for B.A 1st year, MBA 4th sem, B.Sc 1st year, B.Ed 2nd sem, and other exams. Bhopal University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- bubhopal.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the University of Bhopal result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

Bhopal University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Bhopal University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bubhopal.ac.in.

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check University of Bhopal Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like B.A 1st year, MBA 4th sem, B.Sc 1st year, B.Ed 2nd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Bhopal results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- bubhopal.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Online Results’ 

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter roll and click on ‘Search Result’

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.A 1st year

06-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA Marketing Management 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA Marketing 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA Marketing And Sales Management 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA Human Resource Management 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA General Management 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA Financial Management 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA Finance 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA 4th sem

05-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Sc 1st year

04-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Ed 2nd sem

04-Oct-2023

Click here

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, formally University of Bhopal, commonly known as Bhopal University located in  Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after Barkatullah, One of the freedom fighters in Bhopal. The university was established in 1970. 

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Engineering.

FAQ

Is Bhopal University Result 2023 Declared for B.A 1st year?

Yes, Bhopal University has released the results of B.A 1st year on its official website. The Bhopal University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my University of Bhopal result 2023?

The University Bhopal result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check University of Bhopal results on this page.

