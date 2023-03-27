BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts @Pawan Hans Limited: Check Eligibility

BECIL has published notification for recruitment of various posts for Pawan Hans Limited on its official website- www.becil.com. Check Eligibility.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of various posts including Station Manager, Officer Services (HR &Admin) and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 29 March 2023.

To apply for BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification candidates should have requisite educational qualification including MBA/PG degree/B.Com/Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No. 298

Important Date BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 March 2023

Date of Interview/Interaction: 03 April 2023

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Station Manager-01

Officer Services (HR &Admin)-04

Assistant Services (F&A)-02

Base Assistant-01

RCS Coordinator-01



Qualification BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Station Manager-MBA/PG degree with specialization in Marketing from recognized university/Institution.

Officer Services (HR &Admin)-MBA/PG degree equivalent to MBA in HR from recognized university/Institution.

Assistant Services (F&A)-B.Com from recognized university/Institution with 3 years’ post qualification experience or M.Com from recognized university/institution with 1 year post qualification experience.

Base Assistant-Graduate degree or equivalent with 3 years relevant experience.

RCS Coordinator-Graduate degree or equivalent in any discipline from recognized university/institution with 1 year post qualification experience in liasioning & co-ordination.

Check the notification Link PDF for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com/ Go to the Vacancies Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt No. 298: Applications are invited for online interaction for engagement/empanelment of manpower purely on fixed term contract basis for deployment in the office of Pawan Hans Limited-Dehradun, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai Base and Haldwani.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To apply: You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.