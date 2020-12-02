BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Patient Care Manager, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Patient Care Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission application: 15 December 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Patient Care Manager - 5 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate Qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Experience - At least one year experience in a hospital after acquisition of the aforementioned qualifications.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - not more than 40 years

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 30,000/- Per Month Consolidated

Download BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode only at becil.com. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.) If you want to apply for more than one post against the same advertisement, you need to register once only. The fee chargeable will vary according to the number of posts applied for.

