BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 120 CSSD Technician, Lab Attendant and other posts, Apply Online @becil.com, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Details Here
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at becil.com for 120 Vacancies of CSSD Technician, Lab Attendant and others. Check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, application fee and other details here.
BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of CSSD Technician, Lab Attendant, Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist, Medical Record Technician & Others. All interested candidates can register themselves through the online mode on or before 22 February 2021.
A total of 120 vacancies will be recruited in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. Mode of the interview will be informed separately. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 8 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 22 February 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- CSSD Technician- 1 Post
- Nuclear Medicine Technician - 2 Posts
- Perfusionist- 2 Posts
- Lab Attendant Gr. II - 41 Posts
- Lab Technician- 1 Post
- Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist - 10 Posts
- Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner - 1 Post
- Pharmacist Gr.II - 8 Posts
- Dark Room Assistant Gr. II - 5 Posts
- Dispensing Attendants - 4 Posts
- Medical Record Technician - 38 Posts
- Senior Mechanic (A/C&R) - 6 Posts
- Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi) - 1 Post
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- CSSD Technician- B.Sc. (Microbiology) Or Medical Technology or Staff Nurse (A Grade Registration) or Theater Assistant Course with experience.
- Nuclear Medicine Technician - Degree (Relevant Disciplines) with PG Diploma.
- Perfusionist- Degree/ Diploma (Perfusion Technology).
- Lab Attendant Gr. II, Lab Technician- 10+2 with Science, DMLT.
- Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist - B.Sc, B.Sc. Medical Records10+2 with Diploma, Degree (Relevant Disciplines) with Typing Speed.
- Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner, Pharmacist Gr. II - Diploma (Pharmacy), registered Pharmacist
under the Pharmacy Act 1948.
- Dark Room Assistant Gr. II -Diploma (Radiography).
- Dispensing Attendants - Diploma (Pharmacy), registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948
- Medical Record Technician - B.Sc. Medical Records or 10+2 (Science) with Diploma/Certificate
- course, Typing Speed.
- Senior Mechanic (A/C&R) - Matriculation or equivalent, ITI/Diploma with experience.
- Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi) - 12th Class or equivalent and Shorthand Knowledge.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- CSSD Technician-21-35 Years
- Nuclear Medicine Technician - Upto 35 years
- Perfusionist-Not exceeding 35 years
- Lab Attendant Gr. II - 18-27 years
- Lab Technician- 21-30 years
- Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist - 21-35 years
- Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner - 21-27 Years
- Pharmacist Gr.II - 18-30 years
- Dark Room Assistant Gr. II - 21-30 years
- Dispensing Attendants - 21-27 years
- Medical Record Technician - 18-30 years
- Senior Mechanic (A/C&R) - 18-40 years
- Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi) - 21-30 Years
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 22 Feb 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- For UR & OBC (including Ex-servicemen): Rs. 830/-
- For SC/ ST/ PwD/ EWS candidates: Rs. 600/-