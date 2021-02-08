BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 120 CSSD Technician, Lab Attendant and other posts, Apply Online @becil.com, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Details Here

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of CSSD Technician, Lab Attendant, Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist, Medical Record Technician & Others. All interested candidates can register themselves through the online mode on or before 22 February 2021.

A total of 120 vacancies will be recruited in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. Mode of the interview will be informed separately. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 22 February 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

CSSD Technician- 1 Post

Nuclear Medicine Technician - 2 Posts

Perfusionist- 2 Posts

Lab Attendant Gr. II - 41 Posts

Lab Technician- 1 Post

Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist - 10 Posts

Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner - 1 Post

Pharmacist Gr.II - 8 Posts

Dark Room Assistant Gr. II - 5 Posts

Dispensing Attendants - 4 Posts

Medical Record Technician - 38 Posts

Senior Mechanic (A/C&R) - 6 Posts

Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi) - 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

CSSD Technician- B.Sc. (Microbiology) Or Medical Technology or Staff Nurse (A Grade Registration) or Theater Assistant Course with experience.

Nuclear Medicine Technician - Degree (Relevant Disciplines) with PG Diploma.

Perfusionist- Degree/ Diploma (Perfusion Technology).

Lab Attendant Gr. II, Lab Technician- 10+2 with Science, DMLT.

Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist - B.Sc, B.Sc. Medical Records10+2 with Diploma, Degree (Relevant Disciplines) with Typing Speed.

Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner, Pharmacist Gr. II - Diploma (Pharmacy), registered Pharmacist

under the Pharmacy Act 1948.

under the Pharmacy Act 1948. Dark Room Assistant Gr. II -Diploma (Radiography).

Dispensing Attendants - Diploma (Pharmacy), registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948

Medical Record Technician - B.Sc. Medical Records or 10+2 (Science) with Diploma/Certificate

course, Typing Speed.

Senior Mechanic (A/C&R) - Matriculation or equivalent, ITI/Diploma with experience.

Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi) - 12th Class or equivalent and Shorthand Knowledge.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

CSSD Technician-21-35 Years

Nuclear Medicine Technician - Upto 35 years

Perfusionist-Not exceeding 35 years

Lab Attendant Gr. II - 18-27 years

Lab Technician- 21-30 years

Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist - 21-35 years

Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner - 21-27 Years

Pharmacist Gr.II - 18-30 years

Dark Room Assistant Gr. II - 21-30 years

Dispensing Attendants - 21-27 years

Medical Record Technician - 18-30 years

Senior Mechanic (A/C&R) - 18-40 years

Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi) - 21-30 Years

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Registration Link

Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 22 Feb 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee