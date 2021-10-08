Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Other Posts, Apply Now!

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification released at becil.com for 11 vacancies of Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Others. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 11:50 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited is hiring candidates for various posts including Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Others for one of our Government Clients purely on contract basis in e-Governance Project at Gurugram, Haryana. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 October 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 12 October 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Application Developer: 5 Posts
  • SAP/ABAP Developer: 5 Posts
  • UI Developer: 1 Post
  • Soc Engineer: 2 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Application Developer: Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.
  • SAP/ABAP Developer: BE/B.Tech/MSc (CS/IT).
  • UI Developer: Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.
  • Soc Engineer: BE/B.Tech (CS/IT)/MCA.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Experience - 3 to 5 years

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 5 Lakhs per annum (CTC)

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Application forms may be submitted online on www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card or The candidates may submit physically the application form at our Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 along with Demand Draft. The last date for submission of the application form/walk-in Interview is 12 October 2021.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General and OBC candidates: Non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/-
  • SC/ST/PH candidates: Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only) plus GST

FAQ

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Application forms may be submitted online on www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self- attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card or The candidates may submit physically the application form at our Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 along with Demand Draft. The last date for submission of the application form/walk-in Interview is 12 October 2021.

What is the qualification required for BECIL SAP/ABAP Developer Recruitment 2021?

BE/B.Tech/MSc (CS/IT).

What is the qualification required for BECIL Application Developer Recruitment 2021?

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.

What is the walk-in-interview date for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 October 2021.

What is the last date of application submission for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 12 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be released BECIL Recruitment 2021?

A total of 11 vacancies of Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Others for Government Clients purely on contract basis in e-Governance Project at Gurugram, Haryana.
Job Summary
NotificationBECIL Recruitment 2021 for Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Other Posts, Apply Now!
Notification Date8 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission12 Oct, 2021
CityNoida
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Broadcasting Engineering Consultants India Limited, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
