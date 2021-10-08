BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Other Posts, Apply Now!

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited is hiring candidates for various posts including Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Others for one of our Government Clients purely on contract basis in e-Governance Project at Gurugram, Haryana. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 October 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 12 October 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Application Developer: 5 Posts
- SAP/ABAP Developer: 5 Posts
- UI Developer: 1 Post
- Soc Engineer: 2 Posts
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Application Developer: Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.
- SAP/ABAP Developer: BE/B.Tech/MSc (CS/IT).
- UI Developer: Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.
- Soc Engineer: BE/B.Tech (CS/IT)/MCA.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Experience - 3 to 5 years
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 5 Lakhs per annum (CTC)
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Application forms may be submitted online on www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card or The candidates may submit physically the application form at our Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 along with Demand Draft. The last date for submission of the application form/walk-in Interview is 12 October 2021.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General and OBC candidates: Non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/-
- SC/ST/PH candidates: Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only) plus GST
