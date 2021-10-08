BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Other Posts, Apply Now!

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Application forms may be submitted online on www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self- attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card or The candidates may submit physically the application form at our Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 along with Demand Draft. The last date for submission of the application form/walk-in Interview is 12 October 2021.

What is the qualification required for BECIL SAP/ABAP Developer Recruitment 2021?

BE/B.Tech/MSc (CS/IT).

What is the qualification required for BECIL Application Developer Recruitment 2021?

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.

What is the walk-in-interview date for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 October 2021.

What is the last date of application submission for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 12 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be released BECIL Recruitment 2021?

A total of 11 vacancies of Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Others for Government Clients purely on contract basis in e-Governance Project at Gurugram, Haryana.