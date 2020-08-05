Become Industry-Ready Engineers With MIT-WPU’s School of Polytechnic

Just passed out of Std 10th? Want to get into a full-time industry-acclaimed B.Tech program that is AICTE-approved right after Std 10th? Avoid the gruelling engineering entrance exams after Std 12th by making an early-bird academic decision. Opt for the industry-acclaimed Integrated B.Tech program at MIT World Peace University and graduate with a full-time engineering degree. The program has seen over 700 companies coming for placements with the highest offered CTC of Rs 19.6 lakhs per annum.

With Std 10th results just out, students who are especially interested in joining the field of engineering are opting for the Integrated BTech program, which helps students enroll into a full-time BTech engineering degree right after completing Std 10th. A large number of students who aspire for careers in the engineering sector, are choosing the field of engineering right after passing out from Std 10th.

With many students eager to study engineering right after completing Std X, MIT-WPU’s School of Polytechnic is offering a 6-year Integrated B.Tech program in:

● Computer Engineering

● Civil Engineering

● Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering and

● Mechanical Engineering

A six-year full-time study program, this degree starts off with a 3-year diploma program after which students directly get into the second year of the full-time BTech degree offered at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU).

AICTE-Approved B.Tech Degree from Leading School of Polytechnic

Since its inception in 1996, MIT Polytechnic (now MIT-WPU School of Polytechnic), under the aegis of the world’s first university for life transformation, is a leading polytechnic in the state of Maharashtra, India, with state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities as well as an excellent teaching faculty. Recognized as the 3rd Best Private University in India and 15th Best for Placements, the engineering academic programs are redefined to develop students into holistic and winning personalities.

Engineering has been a popular degree amongst students and if an aspiring student has an interest and inclination towards physics and mathematical problem-solving, then he or she can go for this 6-year Integrated BTech program right after Std 10th.

Say ‘No’ to Engineering Entrance Exams: Benefits of Choosing Integrated B.Tech right after Std 10th

The benefit of choosing an integrated BTech course is that it gives students the rare chance to:

● Directly pursue engineering studies after X (10th) standard

● There is no need to appear for multiple, gruesome, highly competitive entrance exams

● The program at MIT-WPU focuses on solid fundamentals, practical knowledge and enables students to learn hands-on skills, which will be useful in the long run in real-life applications

To apply for this industry-acclaimed degree, click here.

Highlights of the Integrated B.Tech Program

Here are some of the salient features that make this program extremely beneficial for students:

● Blend of academics, industry, and research

● Over 700 companies come for placements

● Highest offered CTC of Rs 19.6 lakhs per annum

● Curriculum is based on Bloom’s advanced taxonomy

● Curriculum delivery is supported by industry experts

● MoU with prominent industries

● Summer internship as a part of curriculum after 6th trimester

● Value-addition courses for Integrated BTech with credits

● Rural Immersion Program of 4-5 Days

● National Study Tour

● Effective Mentoring Scheme

● The only Polytechnic School following a trimester pattern

● Certification from World Skill India Academy

The program has seen over 700 companies coming for placements with the highest offered CTC of Rs 19.6 lakhs per annum.

Specializations in Integrated B.Tech Program

Here are the four specializations offered in the Integrated B.Tech program:

1. Integrated B.Tech in Civil Engineering

The Integrated B. Tech program in Civil Engineering offered at MIT-WPU’s School of Polytechnic is a 6-year program that covers important functional areas within Civil Engineering. Students get the extra edge due to our numerous industry affiliations and multiple student initiatives. These help in supporting them in the analysis, design, construction, upgrading and maintenance of all forms of infrastructure in order to provide better quality and extreme professionalism.

The unique blend of technology coupled with value-based learning modules help students provide superior solutions in the industry that they work within. Students also gain from a lot of on-campus exposure to mega events like NIRMITEE, among many other engineering-specific competitions.

With Std 10th results just out, students who are especially interested in joining the field of engineering are opting for the Integrated BTech program.

2. Integrated B.Tech in Computer Engineering

The Department of Computer Engineering is one of the largest departments at MIT-WPU’s School of Polytechnic & Skill Development and has a legacy of excellence in education. The department has been continuously adapting itself to cope up with the latest industry-driven knowledge and even the latest teaching and learning approaches of Education 4.0. The course curriculum of the Integrated B.Tech in Computer Engineering includes cutting-edge technologies like:

● Angular Technology

● Network Security

● Digital Forensic

● Data Analytics

● Business Intelligence

● IoT

At the department, state-of-the-art infrastructure is also available with fully equipped laboratories. The ecosystem of the MIT-WPU campus also has a Center of Excellence, which has been established with corporate support such as:

● IBM

● AMDOCS

● NVIDIA

The campus further hosts round-the-year conclaves and has student-led clubs organizing competitive engineering events that have given students international recognition. These include:

● Hackathons

● ROBOCON

● TEXAPHYR

● ACCELERACERS

● BAJA SAE and

● SUPRA

Here are a few program objectives:

● Provide socially responsible, environment-friendly solutions to computer engineering-related, broad-based problems adapting professional ethics

● Adapt state-of-the-art mechanical engineering broad-based technologies to work in multi-disciplinary work environments

● Solve broad-based problems individually and as a team member communicating effectively in the world of work

Enroll into a full-time BTech engineering degree right after completing Std 10th.

3. Integrated B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, under MIT-WPU’s School of Polytechnic & Skill Development has more than a decade long history of creating mechanical engineers par excellence. The department has been continuously adapting itself to imbibe the latest industry-driven knowledge and skills in students by utilizing various techniques of Education 4.0 which aligns itself with:

● Industry 4.0

● Utilizing Artificial Intelligence

● Machine Learning

● Augmented Reality

● Virtual Reality

● Robotics

● 3-D Printing

● IoT and

● Drones

The industry-based curriculum of this 6-year Integrated B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering program equips students to face challenges in core areas such as:

● Material Science

● Fluid Mechanics

● Thermodynamics

● Instrumentation and Control

Additionally, considering the current demand of skilled engineers in industry and Government of India’s skill development mission, there is a fully equipped Two-wheeler Repair and Maintenance Laboratory, which allows students to develop their hands-on skills.

The campus also has round-the-year conclaves and has student-led clubs organizing competitive engineering events that have given students International recognition, such as:

● Hackathons

● ROBOCON

● TEXAPHYR

● ACCELERACERS

● BAJA SAE

● SUPRA

Key program objectives include:

● To expose students to the latest technology along with effective implementation of curriculum

● To promote student participation in extracurricular activities and in turn, skills like team-work, financial budgeting, event planning and leadership

● Frequent training of staff & students to bring a total change in attitude & overcome the inefficiencies

● Building high morale to achieve institutional objectives

The program has seen over 700 companies coming for placements with the highest offered CTC of Rs 19.6 lakhs per annum.

4. Integrated B.Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering department of MITWPU’s School of Polytechnic & Skill Development is one of the most sophisticated branches of engineering and has a legacy of training some of the most technically sound engineers in the state. The 6-year Integrated B.Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication program curriculum emphasizes on fundamental courses necessary for building a strong foundation and producing technically sound engineers.

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering program deals with digital communication, satellite communication and microwave engineering. It also provides thorough knowledge of:

● Embedded Systems

● Mobile Communications

● Microwaves

● Fiber Optic communications

It offers a basket of elective subjects like:

● Industrial Automation

● Mechatronics

● Electronic Product design and

● Artificial Intelligence

Key program objectives include:

● Providing world-class Diploma in Electronics engineering; Curriculum comprising of foundation, core, electives, and unique courses related to World Peace along with live projects

● Prepare and equip students for opportunities in the ever-changing engineering domain with hands-on industrial training

● Transform the students to become globally competent professionals through industrial training/internship

● Nurture the creativity and inculcate entrepreneurial skills among the students

The MIT School of Polytechnic is currently accepting online admissions applications to the above mentioned specializations in its Integrated B.Tech program.

