BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Deputy Manager & Others, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online applications for the Deputy Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has invited applications for the 24 posts of Deputy Manager and Senior Engineer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 04, 2023.



Candidates with certain educational qualifications including B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the advertisement can apply for these posts.



BEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: July 04, 2023





BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details



Deputy Manager (Control Electronics/ Electronics)-05

Senior Engineer (Control Electronics/ Electronics/ Mechanical/ Computer Science)-19



BEL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Deputy Manager (Electronics/Electrical Engineering discipline)-B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline. First Class for General/ OBC candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/ Institute or a recognized University.

Senior Engineer (Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical/Computer Science Engineering discipline)-B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline. First Class for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BEL Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (As of 01.05.2023)

Deputy Manager -36 years

Senior Engineer - 32 years

Check the notification link for category wise relaxation in upper age limit.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

Deputy Manager -Pay scale Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000, in addition to Basic Pay, other allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, 35% of the Basic Pay as perquisites, Performance Related Pay (PRP), Group Insurance, Medical facilities and Provident Fund as per the Company's rules will be part of the remuneration package.

Senior Engineer - Pay scale Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000, in addition to Basic Pay, other allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, 35% of the Basic Pay as perquisites, Performance Related Pay (PRP), Group Insurance, Medical facilities and Provident Fund as per the Company's rules will be part of the remuneration package.

Selection Process:



Candidates will be called for a written test (85 marks) for shortlisted candidates based on screening of the application and the documents submitted by the applicant.

Based on the written test score, candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the order of merit in the ratio 1:5 category wise.



BEL Recruitment 2023 PDF





BEL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to the address-Manager (HR), Product Development & Innovation Centre (PDIC), Bharat Electronics Limited, Prof. U R Rao Road, Near Nagaland Circle, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013, India, on or before July 04, 2023.