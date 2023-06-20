BEL Manager Jobs 2023 Apply for 24 Various Vacancies

BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Deputy Manager & Others, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online applications for the Deputy Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check  BEL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification
BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has invited applications for the 24  posts of Deputy Manager and Senior Engineer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 04, 2023.
 
Candidates with certain educational qualifications including B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the advertisement can apply for these posts. 
 

 BEL  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 

Last Date for Submission of Application: July 04, 2023
 
 

BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details


Deputy Manager (Control Electronics/ Electronics)-05
Senior Engineer (Control Electronics/ Electronics/ Mechanical/ Computer Science)-19
 

Career Counseling

BEL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Deputy Manager (Electronics/Electrical Engineering discipline)-B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline. First Class for General/ OBC candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/ Institute or a recognized University.
Senior Engineer (Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical/Computer Science Engineering discipline)-B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline. First Class for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.


BEL Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (As of 01.05.2023)
Deputy Manager -36 years
Senior Engineer - 32 years 
Check the notification link for category wise relaxation in upper age limit. 

BEL Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

Deputy Manager -Pay scale Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000, in addition to Basic Pay, other allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, 35% of the Basic Pay as perquisites, Performance Related Pay (PRP), Group Insurance, Medical facilities and Provident Fund as per the Company's rules will be part of the remuneration package.
Senior Engineer - Pay scale Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000, in addition to Basic Pay, other allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, 35% of the Basic Pay as perquisites, Performance Related Pay (PRP), Group Insurance, Medical facilities and Provident Fund as per the Company's rules will be part of the remuneration package.

Selection Process:


Candidates will be called for a written test (85 marks) for shortlisted candidates based on screening of the application and the documents submitted by the applicant.
Based on the written test score, candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the order of merit in the ratio 1:5 category wise.

 
BEL  Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

More Jobs...

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Posts: Check District Wise Vacancies List

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Check Eligibility

NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 388 JE & Other Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria


 
BEL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to the address-Manager (HR), Product Development & Innovation Centre (PDIC), Bharat Electronics Limited, Prof. U R Rao Road, Near Nagaland Circle, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013, India, on or before July 04, 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2023?

Last Date for submission of application for these posts is July 04, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline.

What are the Jobs in BEL Recruitment 2023?

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the 24 posts of Deputy Manager and Senior Engineer posts.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next